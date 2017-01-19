|
Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 13
|
Will be confirmed tomorrow.Good appointment.
|
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:54 pm
|
Stul
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Feb 14, 2007 5:34 pm
Posts: 1243
|
Doesn't exactly smack of cloth cutting.
Great appointment, though.
|
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:57 pm
|
Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1526
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
|
Stul wrote:
Doesn't exactly smack of cloth cutting.
Great appointment, though.
If he does the accounts properly he'll be worth a huge amount to the club, the owners, and the RFL.
|
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:04 pm
|
Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 13
|
Great player.Good Accountant.Good coach.What could possibly go wrong.Anyway I for one wish him all the best in what are going to be very testing times.
|
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:07 pm
|
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 803
|
My reluctance to believe this is due to our current position as fans. Until the press conference I will not believe this
|
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:10 pm
|
Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 13
|
thepimp007 wrote:
My reluctance to believe this is due to our current position as fans. Until the press conference I will not believe this
Carnt blame you for those feelings.But its definitley Toovey.
|
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:13 pm
|
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7414Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
|
|
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:17 pm
|
Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 13
|
It is defo.Yes I know you heard this a thousand times over last few weeks.
|
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:18 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4028
Location: Bradford
|
Haha there's some videos of him complaining about the NRL referees!
Hoooooo boy is he in for a surprise next season if he thinks they're bad
|
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:19 pm
|
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 803
|
Johnbulls wrote:
Carnt blame you for those feelings.But its definitley Toovey.
Too many false dawns and promises IF this is true it's a statement of intent for me for the long run. Toovey had been at the centre of manly for years. Like I say I'm not believeing until the press conference but maybe he could talk Jamie Lyon into a season haha
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, alleycat, amberavenger, Anita Madigan, Ashton Bears, ATS1, BeechwoodBull, Block5Bull, Blotto, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, bromleyB, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, bullocks, Bulls Boy 2011, Bulls4Champs, Bullseye, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, childofthenorthern, Cibaman, CM Punk, Cookie, dave over the humber, daveyz999, debaser, Derwent, Drust, Duckman, EW for PM, exiledbull, Fr13daY, Geoff, Godiswithers, HamsterChops, hereagain, Highlander, hindle xiii, HiramC, imwakefieldtillidie, joanneby, Johnbulls, kapow, king benny, Lord Magoon, LU2, madasmcmadammcmad2, mapleyther, Marcus's Bicycle, martinwildbull, Mild Rover, mystic eddie, Nelson, Nothus, Nozzy, Paul124897, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, phillgee, pie.warrior, PudseyBull, Pumpetypump, RAB-2411, REDWHITEANDBLUE, ridlerbull, roger daly, rugbyreddog, sandy, Scarey71, senoj, SLPTom, Spannerz, Steel City Bull, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, Surely not, tackler thommo, The Writer, thepimp007, tigertot, tikkabull, Toga, vbfg, WF Rhino, wombull, zapperbull and 743 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|