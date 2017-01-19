WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sir Geoffrey of Tooveyshire

Sir Geoffrey of Tooveyshire

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:40 pm
Johnbulls Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 13
Will be confirmed tomorrow.Good appointment.

Re: Sir Geoffrey of Tooveyshire

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:54 pm
Stul Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 14, 2007 5:34 pm
Posts: 1243
Doesn't exactly smack of cloth cutting.

Great appointment, though.

Re: Sir Geoffrey of Tooveyshire

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:57 pm
ridlerbull User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1526
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
Stul wrote:
Doesn't exactly smack of cloth cutting.

Great appointment, though.

If he does the accounts properly he'll be worth a huge amount to the club, the owners, and the RFL.
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.

Re: Sir Geoffrey of Tooveyshire

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:04 pm
Johnbulls Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 13
Great player.Good Accountant.Good coach.What could possibly go wrong.Anyway I for one wish him all the best in what are going to be very testing times.

Re: Sir Geoffrey of Tooveyshire

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:07 pm
thepimp007 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 803
My reluctance to believe this is due to our current position as fans. Until the press conference I will not believe this

Re: Sir Geoffrey of Tooveyshire

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:10 pm
Johnbulls Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 13
thepimp007 wrote:
My reluctance to believe this is due to our current position as fans. Until the press conference I will not believe this

Carnt blame you for those feelings.But its definitley Toovey.

Re: Sir Geoffrey of Tooveyshire

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:13 pm
vbfg User avatar
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7414
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
I really hope so

Re: Sir Geoffrey of Tooveyshire

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:17 pm
Johnbulls Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 13
vbfg wrote:
I really hope so

It is defo.Yes I know you heard this a thousand times over last few weeks.

Re: Sir Geoffrey of Tooveyshire

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:18 pm
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4028
Location: Bradford
Haha there's some videos of him complaining about the NRL referees!
Hoooooo boy is he in for a surprise next season if he thinks they're bad :lol:

Re: Sir Geoffrey of Tooveyshire

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:19 pm
thepimp007 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 803
Johnbulls wrote:
Carnt blame you for those feelings.But its definitley Toovey.


Too many false dawns and promises IF this is true it's a statement of intent for me for the long run. Toovey had been at the centre of manly for years. Like I say I'm not believeing until the press conference but maybe he could talk Jamie Lyon into a season haha
