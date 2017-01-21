WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto Announcements - 19th Jan

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Toronto Announcements - 19th Jan

 
Post a reply

Re: Toronto Announcements - 19th Jan

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 1:33 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7360
number 6 wrote:
Since when was leigh in Yorkshire? Lol.

I view and post on their Facebook and Twitter pages and not seen many negative views, especially from Yorkshire teams, if anything their more than supportive and welcoming the wolfpack


I'm from Yorkshire and I'm looking forward to a trip over there, hopefully when they acieve a couple of promotions, rather than my team going the other way :D
Perpignan is a great small French city but, Toronto is a large vibrant city, loads to do, plenty to see and to go there to watch a game of RL would be phenominal.

Re: Toronto Announcements - 19th Jan

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 2:19 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5195
Remember that hull fc v Toronto is on premier sports tomorrow afternoon!

Re: Toronto Announcements - 19th Jan

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 3:32 pm
MattyB User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17704
number 6 wrote:
Since when was leigh in Yorkshire? Lol.

I view and post on their Facebook and Twitter pages and not seen many negative views, especially from Yorkshire teams, if anything their more than supportive and welcoming the wolfpack


Agree it's all Leythers on this board. Mainly Facebook I've seen.
Let's hope they have a great season and make their way up through the leagues, maybe they will replace Catalans as everyone's 2nd favourite team outside their own!

Let's hope we can then start hating them in ten years when they are top four SL and challenging for trophies in front of 20-30,000 home fans! Can't wait for the day! :lol:
WIGAN RLFC

SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013

LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012

ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015

BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012

CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012



Re: Toronto Announcements - 19th Jan

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 3:41 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7360
MattyB wrote:
Agree it's all Leythers on this board. Mainly Facebook I've seen.
Let's hope they have a great season and make their way up through the leagues, maybe they will replace Catalans as everyone's 2nd favourite team outside their own!

Let's hope we can then start hating them in ten years when they are top four SL and challenging for trophies in front of 20-30,000 home fans! Can't wait for the day! :lol:


You are familiar with the phrase "be careful what you wish for" ?
At least they may not be as arrogant as certain other clubs when they get there :wink:

Re: Toronto Announcements - 19th Jan

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 4:24 pm
MattyB User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17704
wrencat1873 wrote:
You are familiar with the phrase "be careful what you wish for" ?
At least they may not be as arrogant as certain other clubs when they get there :wink:


Of course I wish for it, we all want our sport to grow surely? Maybe then it opens doors for more clubs coming in, otherwise we stay static and eventually die off.
WIGAN RLFC

SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013

LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012

ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015

BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012

CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012



Re: Toronto Announcements - 19th Jan

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 6:22 pm
number 6 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 9940
the exposure the game will get tomorrow over in canada/toronto is priceless imo! glad fc are apart of it

Re: Toronto Announcements - 19th Jan

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 6:29 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 815
MattyB wrote:
Agree it's all Leythers on this board. Mainly Facebook I've seen.
Let's hope they have a great season and make their way up through the leagues, maybe they will replace Catalans as everyone's 2nd favourite team outside their own!

Let's hope we can then start hating them in ten years when they are top four SL and challenging for trophies in front of 20-30,000 home fans! Can't wait for the day! :lol:


Given they ( their new coach ) have spent several months basically destabilising our team you'd understand the Leigh fans being unhappy with them , if they had approached and ultimately signed a similar number from any other club I've no doubt their fans would have reacted in a similar fashion

Other than that issue most Leigh fans are fine with Toronto
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, BD20Cougar, Google Adsense [Bot], Hessle Roader, Kevs Head, Mick Cranes Sidestep, RedUnderTheBed, roofaldo2, stouffer, wakeytrin, Ziggy Stardust and 106 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,508,1281,75775,7064,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  