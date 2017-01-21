|
|
number 6 wrote:
Since when was leigh in Yorkshire? Lol.
I view and post on their Facebook and Twitter pages and not seen many negative views, especially from Yorkshire teams, if anything their more than supportive and welcoming the wolfpack
I'm from Yorkshire and I'm looking forward to a trip over there, hopefully when they acieve a couple of promotions, rather than my team going the other way
Perpignan is a great small French city but, Toronto is a large vibrant city, loads to do, plenty to see and to go there to watch a game of RL would be phenominal.
|
|
Sat Jan 21, 2017 2:19 pm
|
|
Remember that hull fc v Toronto is on premier sports tomorrow afternoon!
|
|
Sat Jan 21, 2017 3:32 pm
|
|
number 6 wrote:
Since when was leigh in Yorkshire? Lol.
I view and post on their Facebook and Twitter pages and not seen many negative views, especially from Yorkshire teams, if anything their more than supportive and welcoming the wolfpack
Agree it's all Leythers on this board. Mainly Facebook I've seen.
Let's hope they have a great season and make their way up through the leagues, maybe they will replace Catalans as everyone's 2nd favourite team outside their own!
Let's hope we can then start hating them in ten years when they are top four SL and challenging for trophies in front of 20-30,000 home fans! Can't wait for the day!
|
|
Sat Jan 21, 2017 3:41 pm
|
|
MattyB wrote:
Agree it's all Leythers on this board. Mainly Facebook I've seen.
Let's hope they have a great season and make their way up through the leagues, maybe they will replace Catalans as everyone's 2nd favourite team outside their own!
Let's hope we can then start hating them in ten years when they are top four SL and challenging for trophies in front of 20-30,000 home fans! Can't wait for the day!
You are familiar with the phrase "be careful what you wish for" ?
At least they may not be as arrogant as certain other clubs when they get there
|
|
Sat Jan 21, 2017 4:24 pm
|
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
You are familiar with the phrase "be careful what you wish for" ?
At least they may not be as arrogant as certain other clubs when they get there
Of course I wish for it, we all want our sport to grow surely? Maybe then it opens doors for more clubs coming in, otherwise we stay static and eventually die off.
|
|
Sat Jan 21, 2017 6:22 pm
|
|
the exposure the game will get tomorrow over in canada/toronto is priceless imo! glad fc are apart of it
|
|
Sat Jan 21, 2017 6:29 pm
|
|
MattyB wrote:
Agree it's all Leythers on this board. Mainly Facebook I've seen.
Let's hope they have a great season and make their way up through the leagues, maybe they will replace Catalans as everyone's 2nd favourite team outside their own!
Let's hope we can then start hating them in ten years when they are top four SL and challenging for trophies in front of 20-30,000 home fans! Can't wait for the day!
Given they ( their new coach ) have spent several months basically destabilising our team you'd understand the Leigh fans being unhappy with them , if they had approached and ultimately signed a similar number from any other club I've no doubt their fans would have reacted in a similar fashion
Other than that issue most Leigh fans are fine with Toronto
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
