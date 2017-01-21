number 6 wrote: Since when was leigh in Yorkshire? Lol.



I view and post on their Facebook and Twitter pages and not seen many negative views, especially from Yorkshire teams, if anything their more than supportive and welcoming the wolfpack

I'm from Yorkshire and I'm looking forward to a trip over there, hopefully when they acieve a couple of promotions, rather than my team going the other wayPerpignan is a great small French city but, Toronto is a large vibrant city, loads to do, plenty to see and to go there to watch a game of RL would be phenominal.