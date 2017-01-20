[quote="GUBRATS"]Not threatened , just a bit miffed , underhand tactics by our former coach in tapping up a decent % of our players as we were trying to get promoted , this despite him perpetuating a persona of being Leyth though and through



Also at how several of the players went about engineering their moves /quote]



Not that I was particularly bothered about it, as it allowed Brad Dwyer to come through, but I don't remember seeing too many Leigh fans complaining when similar tactics were used to bring in Micky Higham...?