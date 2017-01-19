|
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 610
|
|
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 7:20 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 643
|
Just a refreshing change to have a progressive chairman in the game
Regards
King James
|
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 7:41 pm
|
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 604
|
Alffi_7 wrote:
http://www.sportinglife.com/rugby-league/news/article/480/10734787/eric-perez-toronto-can-make-huge-difference-to-rugby-league
Montreal by 2019 then Boston, New York, Brazil & China!
Perez has a great vision for the sport, personally I would like to see him take over from Nigel Wood at the RFL. He's passionate about the game and has delivered the goods, it's about time we got someone from outside the sport in charge to move forwards.
|
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:04 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5615
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
|
Thanks for your original post DGM, I will definitely sleep tonight ! Had many 'restless nights' wondering about who the Toronto Wolfturions cpatain would be, so happy it's Craig Hall.
|
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:16 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1625
|
Budgiezilla wrote:
Thanks for your original post DGM, I will definitely sleep tonight ! Had many 'restless nights' wondering about who the Toronto Wolfturions cpatain would be, so happy it's Craig Hall.
The fear is strong in this one.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:52 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 9937
|
DGM wrote:
The fear is strong in this one.
leigh fans do feel threatened by toronto for some reason, yet two leagues apart
you can feel the hate!
|
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:05 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 799
|
number 6 wrote:
leigh fans do feel threatened by toronto for some reason, yet two leagues apart
you can feel the hate!
Not threatened , just a bit miffed , underhand tactics by our former coach in tapping up a decent % of our players as we were trying to get promoted , this despite him perpetuating a persona of being Leyth though and through
Also at how several of the players went about engineering their moves
Me , I couldn't care less about our former coach , we never got on , never will , the players have an opportunity to be part of something new and exciting , so I cannot blame them , they go with my best wishes
Toronto themselves the club , bloody brilliant , I hope they are a great success , if because of them we end up back in the Championship , fair enough , it might be somebody else , if it is we might see other fans less happy with them
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:39 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 19, 2005 9:02 am
Posts: 572
|
I'm OK with Toronto, to be honest I hope this is the start of something great.
|
www.evanshalshaw.com
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:53 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5615
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
|
Paul Rowley is an absolute winker ! Why do some folk on here not understand why we don't like the canadian twits !
|
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:24 am
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2655
|
Binosh wrote:
I'm OK with Toronto, to be honest I hope this is the start of something great.
Isn't hindsight a wonderful thing..
|