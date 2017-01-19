number 6 wrote:



you can feel the hate! leigh fans do feel threatened by toronto for some reason, yet two leagues apartyou can feel the hate!

Not threatened , just a bit miffed , underhand tactics by our former coach in tapping up a decent % of our players as we were trying to get promoted , this despite him perpetuating a persona of being Leyth though and throughAlso at how several of the players went about engineering their movesMe , I couldn't care less about our former coach , we never got on , never will , the players have an opportunity to be part of something new and exciting , so I cannot blame them , they go with my best wishesToronto themselves the club , bloody brilliant , I hope they are a great success , if because of them we end up back in the Championship , fair enough , it might be somebody else , if it is we might see other fans less happy with them