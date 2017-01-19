WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto Announcements - 19th Jan

Re: Toronto Announcements - 19th Jan

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 6:48 pm
Alffi_7
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 610
http://www.sportinglife.com/rugby-leagu ... gby-league

Montreal by 2019 then Boston, New York, Brazil & China!

Re: Toronto Announcements - 19th Jan

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 7:20 pm
Lebron James
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 643
Just a refreshing change to have a progressive chairman in the game

Regards

King James

Re: Toronto Announcements - 19th Jan

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 7:41 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 604
Alffi_7 wrote:
http://www.sportinglife.com/rugby-league/news/article/480/10734787/eric-perez-toronto-can-make-huge-difference-to-rugby-league

Montreal by 2019 then Boston, New York, Brazil & China!

Perez has a great vision for the sport, personally I would like to see him take over from Nigel Wood at the RFL. He's passionate about the game and has delivered the goods, it's about time we got someone from outside the sport in charge to move forwards.

Re: Toronto Announcements - 19th Jan

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:04 pm
Budgiezilla
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5615
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
Thanks for your original post DGM, I will definitely sleep tonight ! Had many 'restless nights' wondering about who the Toronto Wolfturions cpatain would be, so happy it's Craig Hall. :lol:
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Re: Toronto Announcements - 19th Jan

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:16 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1625
Budgiezilla wrote:
Thanks for your original post DGM, I will definitely sleep tonight ! Had many 'restless nights' wondering about who the Toronto Wolfturions cpatain would be, so happy it's Craig Hall. :lol:


The fear is strong in this one.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Re: Toronto Announcements - 19th Jan

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:52 pm
number 6
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 9937
DGM wrote:
The fear is strong in this one.



leigh fans do feel threatened by toronto for some reason, yet two leagues apart :lol:

you can feel the hate!

Re: Toronto Announcements - 19th Jan

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:05 pm
GUBRATS
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 799
number 6 wrote:
leigh fans do feel threatened by toronto for some reason, yet two leagues apart :lol:

you can feel the hate!


Not threatened , just a bit miffed , underhand tactics by our former coach in tapping up a decent % of our players as we were trying to get promoted , this despite him perpetuating a persona of being Leyth though and through

Also at how several of the players went about engineering their moves

Me , I couldn't care less about our former coach , we never got on , never will , the players have an opportunity to be part of something new and exciting , so I cannot blame them , they go with my best wishes

Toronto themselves the club , bloody brilliant , I hope they are a great success , if because of them we end up back in the Championship , fair enough , it might be somebody else , if it is we might see other fans less happy with them
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Toronto Announcements - 19th Jan

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:39 pm
Binosh
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Oct 19, 2005 9:02 am
Posts: 572
I'm OK with Toronto, to be honest I hope this is the start of something great.
www.evanshalshaw.com

Re: Toronto Announcements - 19th Jan

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:53 pm
Budgiezilla
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5615
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
Paul Rowley is an absolute winker ! Why do some folk on here not understand why we don't like the canadian twits ! :D
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Re: Toronto Announcements - 19th Jan

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:24 am
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2655
Binosh wrote:
I'm OK with Toronto, to be honest I hope this is the start of something great.


Isn't hindsight a wonderful thing..
Image
