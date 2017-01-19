WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - What kind of fan are you?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net What kind of fan are you?

 
Post a reply

Where on the spectrum of doom do you sit?

I'm a fingers in the ear happy clapper they can do no wrong. We're on the up.
0
No votes
Somewhere in the middle.
30
67%
We're all doomed!!
15
33%
 
Total votes : 45

Re: What kind of fan are you?

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 6:44 pm
Bulls4Champs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4416
Terry Price's knee wrote:
Dudley Hill, West Bowling, Queensbury?
All honest lads (mostly) playing for the love of it and costing you a tiny fraction of going to the theatre of gloom.


Yep, support them all.

Re: What kind of fan are you?

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 6:59 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2606
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Bulls4Champs wrote:
Yep, support them all.


Lier. You cannot physically support Dudley Hill and West Bowling. It's one or the other. Nearly as bad as the Bulls vs Rhinos rivalry. Familys have been ripped apart by this!!!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: What kind of fan are you?

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 7:01 pm
Bulls4 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jan 20, 2012 12:23 pm
Posts: 308
Location: 7th
I am going to have to defend bulls4champs here (and not just because he has a good name although slightly too long) ;)

He has clearly made a decision to support the newco and that is his right. The only way it will ever be successful is if the fans get behind it. Fair enough the majority of those will wait until the team is put together and assess from there but fair play to the fan who will support the team no matter what.

It's our money at the end of the day and it's up to us how will you choose to waste it. Some prefer a quick hookers and champagne still death, others a slow death by a thousand cuts a la turning up to the odsal terrace every week

Re: What kind of fan are you?

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 7:13 pm
Bets'y Bulls Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1322
Location: Mirfield
Quick hookers? We need any kind!!!!

Re: What kind of fan are you?

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:18 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 173
Location: Depends whose asking
Somewhere in the middle.
I really really want us to do well - but I've been wanting that for so many years now and its just not happened.
I'll never change my allegiance to another team but if we go into admin 4, I might just call it a day and start watching rugby union :CRAZY:

Re: What kind of fan are you?

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:21 pm
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2779
I shall be looking forward to having a few pints of Guinness in Cue Gardens before the game a lot more than I shall be looking forward to watching the match
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, Anita Madigan, Bets'y Bulls, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, bromleyB, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, Bullseye, Bullsmad, cheekydiddles, childofthenorthern, colgre, colly226, daveyz999, debaser, Duckman, exiledbull, feebleweasel, Fr13daY, glow, Godiswithers, HalifaxCougar, HamsterChops, hawk-eye, HaworthBull, hezza1969, Iggy79, Jim Bergerac, jockabull, Johnbulls, JuliffDiamondBarwood, king benny, Mr Dog, MrPhilb, mystic eddie, Nothus, Nozzy, paulwalker71, psychostring, RAB90, RDM, rebelrobin, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, rossybull, Scarey71, Scumbag College, Sensei-Bull, Smack him Jimmy, St. Enoch, Stul, Surely not, Tricky2309, Wakeylad21, wiganermike and 612 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,507,0851,99975,6974,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  