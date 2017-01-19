I am going to have to defend bulls4champs here (and not just because he has a good name although slightly too long)He has clearly made a decision to support the newco and that is his right. The only way it will ever be successful is if the fans get behind it. Fair enough the majority of those will wait until the team is put together and assess from there but fair play to the fan who will support the team no matter what.It's our money at the end of the day and it's up to us how will you choose to waste it. Some prefer a quick hookers and champagne still death, others a slow death by a thousand cuts a la turning up to the odsal terrace every week