Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4416
Terry Price's knee wrote:
Dudley Hill, West Bowling, Queensbury?
All honest lads (mostly) playing for the love of it and costing you a tiny fraction of going to the theatre of gloom.
Yep, support them all.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 6:59 pm
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2606
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Bulls4Champs wrote:
Yep, support them all.
Lier. You cannot physically support Dudley Hill and West Bowling. It's one or the other. Nearly as bad as the Bulls vs Rhinos rivalry. Familys have been ripped apart by this!!!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
Thu Jan 19, 2017 7:01 pm
Bulls4
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Fri Jan 20, 2012 12:23 pm
Posts: 308
Location: 7th
I am going to have to defend bulls4champs here (and not just because he has a good name although slightly too long)
He has clearly made a decision to support the newco and that is his right. The only way it will ever be successful is if the fans get behind it. Fair enough the majority of those will wait until the team is put together and assess from there but fair play to the fan who will support the team no matter what.
It's our money at the end of the day and it's up to us how will you choose to waste it. Some prefer a quick hookers and champagne still death, others a slow death by a thousand cuts a la turning up to the odsal terrace every week
Thu Jan 19, 2017 7:13 pm
Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1322
Location: Mirfield
Quick hookers? We need any kind!!!!
Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:18 pm
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 173
Location: Depends whose asking
Somewhere in the middle.
I really really want us to do well - but I've been wanting that for so many years now and its just not happened.
I'll never change my allegiance to another team but if we go into admin 4, I might just call it a day and start watching rugby union
Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:21 pm
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2779
I shall be looking forward to having a few pints of Guinness in Cue Gardens before the game a lot more than I shall be looking forward to watching the match
