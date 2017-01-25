|
Joined: Wed Mar 27, 2002 10:32 pm
Posts: 4098
Location: Anytown
|
I've worked in my current job for nearly 10 years and, although everyone knows I'm a Salford fan, I still have large numbers assuming all rugby is the same. I do not work in Bath or Leicester but Stockport.
Our marketing hereabouts is poor. There was a groundswell of dislike to Sale when they were up the road and we ignored it. I'm waiting for remarks about the 6 nations.
If we take the coming internationals and compare them to our 4 nations of only a few months ago; for me that was a huge own goal. Even committed RU fans with a interst in RL wouldn't watch s they saw Australia so dominant and the other three as "making up the numbers". Why watch a 3rd rate team take on a team who will not break sweat in beating them?
A few other points:
"what I want to know is why Local Authority Schools during the 60s and 70s didn't allow League to be played in the heartland of the game ( northwest in my case )": certainly not Oldham nor Salford (from personal experience) as the game was well played. I remember in the early 80's Rochdale, Bury and Stockport schools playing ... I was a teacher and had RL teams. One answer is that it's easier to set up a football (soccer) team: so much so that even I dabbled.
" I would like the governing body to make a much stronger effort to promote the game in schools. It has to be done centrally" .. English Schools town teams... remember them? They were part of the RL, not BARLA or local leagues.
"However, in the Heartlands, it's still more popular than Union." For now but the England tactical game that (bored me) won them so many competitions is being replaced with a more open Australian/French type game which does have TV audiences watching.
We had a opening in the late '80s but did not use it. Oh well, there's alays crown green ... oh here we go again.
|
|
Thu Jan 26, 2017 9:22 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jul 22, 2016 7:00 am
Posts: 27
|
Bullseye wrote:
Union is marketed better. Has far more money behind it to ensure it’s played across the UK. Facilities in clubs are better than their league counterparts. Has a far better international setup. Administration is far better organised. Game has friends in high places as it’s a game played in all the private schools, grammar schools, universities etc. It benefits from more extensive sympathetic and detailed media coverage. Need I go on?
You have hit the nail on the head.
|
|
Fri Jan 27, 2017 1:55 am
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2684
|
Well if you don't have anybody capable of teaching RL in schools,simply because the teachers academic value is one of Union,how do you actually push RL in schools these days?
Are we to say that the only sport a Games Teacher knows is Union? Possibly Lacrosse also..
|
|
Fri Jan 27, 2017 8:22 am
|
Joined: Wed Mar 27, 2002 10:32 pm
Posts: 4098
Location: Anytown
|
Apart from Mr Larder, from memory, all the teachers in Oldham in the late 70's/80's were union players or trained(or interested football coaches) but most ran very capable RL teams.
We forget that Rugby league, though a passion to many on here, is one of a large set of choices of entertainment. It's a crowded market out there and we still display the image of the handcart selling hotdogs whilst football and Union are now the designer clothing booths. It's not easy to shake the image off but it can be done... football's image in the early 80's stank and look at it now.
|
|
Fri Jan 27, 2017 8:48 am
|
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2694
Location: Stuck in 1982
|
Hillbilly_Red wrote:
Apart from Mr Larder, from memory, all the teachers in Oldham in the late 70's/80's were union players or trained(or interested football coaches) but most ran very capable RL teams.
We forget that Rugby league, though a passion to many on here, is one of a large set of choices of entertainment. It's a crowded market out there and we still display the image of the handcart selling hotdogs whilst football and Union are now the designer clothing booths. It's not easy to shake the image off but it can be done... football's image in the early 80's stank and look at it now.
Good point about teachers I went to an RU school in Salford in the 70's and had the 'pleasure' of being reffed by the one eyed Fran Cotton an RU star who's da played RL I think was a teacher or coach at Leigh GS? Your own Keith Fielding was a teacher at Marple High School as well as being a Superstar
|
|
Fri Jan 27, 2017 8:56 am
|
Joined: Fri Oct 08, 2004 11:19 am
Posts: 7295
Location: Ephesus
|
Hillbilly_Red wrote:
football's image in the early 80's stank and look at it now.
Football had an image problem, but it was still the dominant sport at both professional and amateur levels.
Part of RU's recent success has been sustained change to make it more attractive to spectators, it could probably do more (and probably will as there are still dead weight aspects from the amateur era), it just has to slowly win over the purists who are nostalgic for the days of seriously unfit players rolling around in mud with a try being scored once every other week. As they die out they'll be able to cut more of that dead weight out. With RL a lot of that ground was covered a long time ago and now it's just tinkering, occasionally it works like the 40/20, other times it is so so, like changing replacement rules or kick restarts or when the ball is classed dead in goal. We're not looking at some parts of RL that have become frustrating like the way that the interpretation of the forward pass favours generic flat attack and every other pass is borderline forward, the interpretation of the knock on that has become a de-facto fumble rule so rather than a player having to recover the ball from behind them when they knock it backwards
, which might create a bit of excitement, a knock forward is given and the players instinct is to make the ball dead as quickly as possible. Scrums are a farce, I'd personally like to see a return to RL style contested scrums (which are not the same as the RU form which have had their own problems), but the current approach simply bunches together 12 random players for thirty seconds.
|
|