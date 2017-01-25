I've worked in my current job for nearly 10 years and, although everyone knows I'm a Salford fan, I still have large numbers assuming all rugby is the same. I do not work in Bath or Leicester but Stockport.

Our marketing hereabouts is poor. There was a groundswell of dislike to Sale when they were up the road and we ignored it. I'm waiting for remarks about the 6 nations.



If we take the coming internationals and compare them to our 4 nations of only a few months ago; for me that was a huge own goal. Even committed RU fans with a interst in RL wouldn't watch s they saw Australia so dominant and the other three as "making up the numbers". Why watch a 3rd rate team take on a team who will not break sweat in beating them?



A few other points:

"what I want to know is why Local Authority Schools during the 60s and 70s didn't allow League to be played in the heartland of the game ( northwest in my case )": certainly not Oldham nor Salford (from personal experience) as the game was well played. I remember in the early 80's Rochdale, Bury and Stockport schools playing ... I was a teacher and had RL teams. One answer is that it's easier to set up a football (soccer) team: so much so that even I dabbled.



" I would like the governing body to make a much stronger effort to promote the game in schools. It has to be done centrally" .. English Schools town teams... remember them? They were part of the RL, not BARLA or local leagues.



"However, in the Heartlands, it's still more popular than Union." For now but the England tactical game that (bored me) won them so many competitions is being replaced with a more open Australian/French type game which does have TV audiences watching.



We had a opening in the late '80s but did not use it. Oh well, there's alays crown green ... oh here we go again.