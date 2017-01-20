wrencat1873

Lebron James wrote: Not saying you are wrong but I would love to see some stats to back up your claim about participation numbers in Lancashire and Yorkshire given that in Lancashire for example, the rugby league clubs are centred around heartland towns like Wigan, St. Helens etc yet pretty much every town or village in Lancashire has a rugby union team, with a first, second and third team,with a youth set up. I would go out on a limb and say that there are more union players in Lancashire than league, by a huge margin



My lad played Union as a junior for around 10 years and the distance they had to travel to get a game was an indication of just how sparse Union is in the area, although as you say, there are some decent clubs, with teams playing through the age groups.

However, League has the same and there are far more clubs playing league in this area.

Thankfully he is now playing League at Uni and enjoying playing far more than he enjoyed Union.



As someone who played across the back line in Union, he tells me that involvement if far more intense and enjoyment levels are far greater.



Nobody can deny that nationally, Union is the "bigger" game and of course, it's also played across Scotland and Wales and as League will never be as popular Nationally.

However, in the Heartlands, it's still more popular than Union.



My lad played Union as a junior for around 10 years and the distance they had to travel to get a game was an indication of just how sparse Union is in the area, although as you say, there are some decent clubs, with teams playing through the age groups.

However, League has the same and there are far more clubs playing league in this area.

Thankfully he is now playing League at Uni and enjoying playing far more than he enjoyed Union.

As someone who played across the back line in Union, he tells me that involvement if far more intense and enjoyment levels are far greater.

Nobody can deny that nationally, Union is the "bigger" game and of course, it's also played across Scotland and Wales and as League will never be as popular Nationally.

However, in the Heartlands, it's still more popular than Union.

We have to remember that, but, for the arrogant and demeaning attitudes in Union at the end of the 19th Century, League would not exist, so for that, we should be grateful.



wrencat1873 wrote: My lad played Union as a junior for around 10 years and the distance they had to travel to get a game was an indication of just how sparse Union is in the area, although as you say, there are some decent clubs, with teams playing through the age groups.

However, League has the same and there are far more clubs playing league in this area.

Thankfully he is now playing League at Uni and enjoying playing far more than he enjoyed Union.



As someone who played across the back line in Union, he tells me that involvement if far more intense and enjoyment levels are far greater.



Nobody can deny that nationally, Union is the "bigger" game and of course, it's also played across Scotland and Wales and as League will never be as popular Nationally.

However, in the Heartlands, it's still more popular than Union.



We have to remember that, but, for the arrogant and demeaning attitudes in Union at the end of the 19th Century, League would not exist, so for that, we should be grateful.



There are 17 union leagues in the north west compared to, what, 5 in league? My local union club has acually linked up with my local league club and some union players now play for them in the offseason and vice versa and both sets of players enjoy playing the other code. But yes, I can see your sons point as a backrower from the union side, played centre for the league side and couldnt believe how tired he was after 60 minutes!



There are 17 union leagues in the north west compared to, what, 5 in league? My local union club has acually linked up with my local league club and some union players now play for them in the offseason and vice versa and both sets of players enjoy playing the other code. But yes, I can see your sons point as a backrower from the union side, played centre for the league side and couldnt believe how tired he was after 60 minutes!



ian6227 wrote: I am aware of the origins of RL, I suppose what I want to know is why Local Authority Schools during the 60s and 70s didn't allow League to be played in the heartland of the game ( northwest in my case ).



It was similar in Hull in the 70's RL was very strong at Junior High level but none existent in High School. The only alternative to football was yawnion which was deservedly unpopular so that always struggled for numbers, so usually neither ended up being played. I don't think the local authority banned RL but on the other hand they didn't direct the sports teachers to provide what the pupils wanted so good old yawnion prejudice was allowed to run rampant. New Zealand is the only country in the world where RU is genuinely popular and earns its widespread coverage. In Aus yawnion is thankfully slipping to a distant 4th in terms of interest in the football codes but even so gets inflated coverage and sponsorship in proportion to its numbers thanks to their old boy private school network.



It is tough times for RL here but I would like the governing body to make a much stronger effort to promote the game in schools. It has to be done centrally as I'm not sure that you can just rely on the clubs as they have understandably slightly different aims and there are opportunities for the more unscrupulous to ride on the effort of others.



It was similar in Hull in the 70's RL was very strong at Junior High level but none existent in High School. The only alternative to football was yawnion which was deservedly unpopular so that always struggled for numbers, so usually neither ended up being played. I don't think the local authority banned RL but on the other hand they didn't direct the sports teachers to provide what the pupils wanted so good old yawnion prejudice was allowed to run rampant. New Zealand is the only country in the world where RU is genuinely popular and earns its widespread coverage. In Aus yawnion is thankfully slipping to a distant 4th in terms of interest in the football codes but even so gets inflated coverage and sponsorship in proportion to its numbers thanks to their old boy private school network.

It is tough times for RL here but I would like the governing body to make a much stronger effort to promote the game in schools. It has to be done centrally as I'm not sure that you can just rely on the clubs as they have understandably slightly different aims and there are opportunities for the more unscrupulous to ride on the effort of others.

The real danger to RL would be if yawnion ever became entertaining - fortunately tedious penalty kicking competitions remain the norm in the UK.

It's pointless comparing the 2 codes in terms of popularity. I still can't work out how people can prefer that code to ours but given the resources and the fact that they have all the household names now, I can see why it has become more registered in the nation psyche.



I've just come to accept that RL entertains me beyond any other sport and other people like watching golf on the TV. Puzzling, but just have to accept it and move on. I do try and recruit people for League though and do people's heads in a bit at work by mentioning whats going on in RL when we are having a footy conversation.

RL is THE toughest team sport you can play , however in our H and S concious world we must remove some of the less attractive parts of the game



How do you define toughest? Im sure the Canadians would argue Ice hockey is 'tough' whatever that means.



How do you define toughest? Im sure the Canadians would argue Ice hockey is 'tough' whatever that means.

Do mothers want there kids to play tough sports, with fights, head shots,..........?

wire-quin wrote: How do you define toughest? Im sure the Canadians would argue Ice hockey is 'tough' whatever that means.



Do mothers want there kids to play tough sports, with fights, head shots,..........?



Seriously ? , with the amount of padding they wear they struggle to lift their arms up to head hight , it takes a couple of minutes for them to take off their gloves and helmets



Seriously ? , with the amount of padding they wear they struggle to lift their arms up to head hight , it takes a couple of minutes for them to take off their gloves and helmets

As for tough , from a physical contact point of view , simple as , it is a basic part of the game , every set will contain 5 actual impacts at the very least , what we must make every effort to achieve is that those impacts be it in junior,senior amateur or proffessional are restricted to the body as per the rules , no bouncing off the shoulder , no late shots and also no ducking under tackles ( I'm talking to you here Rob )

Bullseye wrote: Union is marketed better. Has far more money behind it to ensure it’s played across the UK. Facilities in clubs are better than their league counterparts. Has a far better international setup. Administration is far better organised. Game has friends in high places as it’s a game played in all the private schools, grammar schools, universities etc. It benefits from more extensive sympathetic and detailed media coverage. Need I go on?



Nailed it an all points.



Nailed it an all points.

The International game is a big draw to the passing punter. Love it or hate it (personally I love it), the 6 nations annually raises union to a level that League can't get to in terms of TV coverage, and national interest. If League catches on within the USA and Canada over the next 10 years, then I guess there could be potential for a Northern Hemisphere version to try and rival that. But even if it does, it still needs to overcome a biased southern based media.

Seriously ? , with the amount of padding they wear they struggle to lift their arms up to head hight , it takes a couple of minutes for them to take off their gloves and helmets



As for tough , from a physical contact point of view , simple as , it is a basic part of the game , every set will contain 5 actual impacts at the very least , what we must make every effort to achieve is that those impacts be it in junior,senior amateur or proffessional are restricted to the body as per the rules , no bouncing off the shoulder , no late shots and also no ducking under tackles ( I'm talking to you here Rob )



Only a 'girly' softies sport would ban shoulder barges and punching. I dread to think what parents would think if you then armed the players with sticks and put hard protection around the side to shoulder barge players into, and then throw a rock hard object onto the ground to smash round.

But I understand League is the toughest team sport.

don't there is a magic formula but some of the component parts are



Union has always valued internationals and representative rugby over club rugby...

Union saturation around London as the only form of 'rugby' there at all until the 1980s

Union saturation across all 'establishment' vehicles... until 1995

League has the biggest 'working class' chip on its shoulder I have ever seen

We in league are grudgingly welcoming of new incumbents to the game AND are quick to attack and criticise

The growth of the Union World cup concept

The majority of people in the sporting world still have no idea there are two sports with the same name

Former players from Union tend to sound educated and literate... many former league players come across less so...

leagues ability to interpret a full glass as half full... a half full glass as half empty and a half empty glass as spilled with broken splinters of glass everywhere and the whole world pointing and laughing!



