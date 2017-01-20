Lebron James wrote: Not saying you are wrong but I would love to see some stats to back up your claim about participation numbers in Lancashire and Yorkshire given that in Lancashire for example, the rugby league clubs are centred around heartland towns like Wigan, St. Helens etc yet pretty much every town or village in Lancashire has a rugby union team, with a first, second and third team,with a youth set up. I would go out on a limb and say that there are more union players in Lancashire than league, by a huge margin



Regards



King James

My lad played Union as a junior for around 10 years and the distance they had to travel to get a game was an indication of just how sparse Union is in the area, although as you say, there are some decent clubs, with teams playing through the age groups.However, League has the same and there are far more clubs playing league in this area.Thankfully he is now playing League at Uni and enjoying playing far more than he enjoyed Union.As someone who played across the back line in Union, he tells me that involvement if far more intense and enjoyment levels are far greater.Nobody can deny that nationally, Union is the "bigger" game and of course, it's also played across Scotland and Wales and as League will never be as popular Nationally.However, in the Heartlands, it's still more popular than Union.We have to remember that, but, for the arrogant and demeaning attitudes in Union at the end of the 19th Century, League would not exist, so for that, we should be grateful.