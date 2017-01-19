wrencat1873 wrote:

Perhaps the op needs to read a couple of the League history books.

Following the split in 1895, it was only clubs in the north of England that broke away.

At the time, it appeared that clubs in the Midlands and South Wales would follow. However, the Union hierarchy, realising that their game was in jeopardy made some changes, which were designed to prevent their sport being over run and controlled by rough northerners.

The measures taken were successful and therefore it becamne impossible to grow the sport in other areas.

If they (the RFU) had allowed broken time payments in the first place, there would never have been a split and our sport wouldnt exist.

Therefore, of course Union is at a higher level in many parts of the UK.

However, League remains more popular in terms of player numbers and spectator numbers in Yorkshire and Lancashire.

Union of course, has the pull of the six nations and has a much more developed international program and the domestic game rides on the back of this.

There are only 2 top flight Union clubs in the North of England, Newcastle, who average around 6,000 fans for their home games and Sale, who average around 6,400, neither of which compete with the top of SL.

At the other end of the scale are Leicester with an average of 21,500, which is excellent.

Bearing in mind that they have national coverage, full and total support of the national media and a far better international program, their domestic attendances are not so far ahead of League.

We should be very proud of our sport and grateful to those players in the late 19th Century, who dared to fight the establishment and gave us a faster, more attacking and far more exciting sport to watch.

It will always be an uphill struggle to expand the game in the UK but, that shouldn't stop us trying.