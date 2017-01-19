WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Why is Union more popular ?

Re: Why is Union more popular ?

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 7:28 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
Perhaps the op needs to read a couple of the League history books.
Following the split in 1895, it was only clubs in the north of England that broke away.
At the time, it appeared that clubs in the Midlands and South Wales would follow. However, the Union hierarchy, realising that their game was in jeopardy made some changes, which were designed to prevent their sport being over run and controlled by rough northerners.
The measures taken were successful and therefore it becamne impossible to grow the sport in other areas.
If they (the RFU) had allowed broken time payments in the first place, there would never have been a split and our sport wouldnt exist.
Therefore, of course Union is at a higher level in many parts of the UK.
However, League remains more popular in terms of player numbers and spectator numbers in Yorkshire and Lancashire.
Union of course, has the pull of the six nations and has a much more developed international program and the domestic game rides on the back of this.
There are only 2 top flight Union clubs in the North of England, Newcastle, who average around 6,000 fans for their home games and Sale, who average around 6,400, neither of which compete with the top of SL.
At the other end of the scale are Leicester with an average of 21,500, which is excellent.
Bearing in mind that they have national coverage, full and total support of the national media and a far better international program, their domestic attendances are not so far ahead of League.
We should be very proud of our sport and grateful to those players in the late 19th Century, who dared to fight the establishment and gave us a faster, more attacking and far more exciting sport to watch.
It will always be an uphill struggle to expand the game in the UK but, that shouldn't stop us trying.


Not saying you are wrong but I would love to see some stats to back up your claim about participation numbers in Lancashire and Yorkshire given that in Lancashire for example, the rugby league clubs are centred around heartland towns like Wigan, St. Helens etc yet pretty much every town or village in Lancashire has a rugby union team, with a first, second and third team,with a youth set up. I would go out on a limb and say that there are more union players in Lancashire than league, by a huge margin

Re: Why is Union more popular ?

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 8:12 pm
Exiled down south wrote:
and for some that's good news and sadly that's the mindset we need to break because other sports are re-branding, changing to meets the needs of the new consumer....... Look at the success of Wasps RU in Coventry moving away from London.

Change will come from the top and whilst we have big Nige the ultimate parochial northerner at the helm there isn't a chance in hell it will happen. We need to bring in another "Lewis" type character to bring a fresh thinking

I had a Quins RU season Ticket a few years back and what struck me was how uninformed the supporters were about the sport. It was a boys jolly out watching rugger drinking real ale and talking poop with there chums away from the board room.
I am afraid its you and others like you with your blinked views that are the reason all expansion clubs fail.
If you dont understand the real issues facing growing a sport in new area's then you will always be doomed to fail.
Re: Why is Union more popular ?

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:21 pm
[quote="ian6227"]

Nigel Wood. 20 years ago Halifax were on the up. Then we got Nigel Wood.

With hindsight we shouldn't have been so happy to have given him to the whole sport
Re: Why is Union more popular ?

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:35 pm
Lebron James wrote:
What on earth are you babbling on about? What point of mine are you trying to address? That rugby league isn't more skilful or that the game is going backwards at an alarming rate whilst rugby goes from strength to strength?

He's not addressing any point , he's just pointing out you're a knob
Re: Why is Union more popular ?

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:45 pm
One thing that has recently come to the fore is Unions current war on high tackles and concussion , if RL doesn't address these same issues we will see less youngsters playing and ultimately a fall in standards

As much as we see the ' Biff ' and ' big hits ' as part of the game these things will turn off parents from letting their kids play the game

RL is THE toughest team sport you can play , however in our H and S concious world we must remove some of the less attractive parts of the game
Re: Why is Union more popular ?

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 11:04 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
He's not addressing any point , he's just pointing out you're a knob

