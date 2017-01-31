Squad Numbers released.



2 – Ethan Ryan

3 – James Mendeika

4 – Ross Oakes

5 – Iliess Macani

6 – Leon Pryce

7 – Joe Keyes

8 – Liam Kirk

9 – Joe Lumb

11 – Colton Roche

14 – Oscar Thomas

15 – Jon Magrin

17 – Ross Peltier

18 – Omari Caro

19 – Johnny Campbell

20 – James Bentley

21 – Brandan Wilkinson

24 – Brandon Pickersgill

25 – Keenen Tomlinson

26 – Vila Halafihi

27 – Josh Rickett



"Further squad numbers will be announced as the club looks to strengthen its player roster moving forward."



No Alex Foster or Phil Joseph listed. You would hope numbers 10, 12 & 13 especially being left vacant means someone at least is lined up for those shirts. Foster & Joseph may well be 2 of them.



The number 1 being empty is a little odd. Although perhaps Campbell specifically wanted 19 for some reason.