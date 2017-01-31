WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Squad v2.0

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net 2017 Squad v2.0

 
Post a reply

Re: 2017 Squad v2.0

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 12:18 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2565
Location: No longer Bradford
Squad Numbers released.

2 – Ethan Ryan
3 – James Mendeika
4 – Ross Oakes
5 – Iliess Macani
6 – Leon Pryce
7 – Joe Keyes
8 – Liam Kirk
9 – Joe Lumb
11 – Colton Roche
14 – Oscar Thomas
15 – Jon Magrin
17 – Ross Peltier
18 – Omari Caro
19 – Johnny Campbell
20 – James Bentley
21 – Brandan Wilkinson
24 – Brandon Pickersgill
25 – Keenen Tomlinson
26 – Vila Halafihi
27 – Josh Rickett

"Further squad numbers will be announced as the club looks to strengthen its player roster moving forward."

No Alex Foster or Phil Joseph listed. You would hope numbers 10, 12 & 13 especially being left vacant means someone at least is lined up for those shirts. Foster & Joseph may well be 2 of them.

The number 1 being empty is a little odd. Although perhaps Campbell specifically wanted 19 for some reason.

Re: 2017 Squad v2.0

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 12:35 am
Jimmy 4 Bradford User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 03, 2011 10:01 pm
Posts: 199
Thanks for updating. Can you add the contract lengths. I no lost of them were 1 year deals part from a few young lads.

I'm amazed that if I signed for the bulls I'd be the 2nd oldest player (behind our capt) #needmoreexperience

Re: 2017 Squad v2.0

Post Sun Apr 16, 2017 3:16 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2565
Location: No longer Bradford
One change to the numbers. James Davies wore 36 instead of 25 on Friday. Suggests 25 was just a temporary shirt as they hadn't printed him one and 36 will be his regular number if he's kept. Keenan Tomlinson was originally given 25, so presumably still has it if he comes back from loan.

Re: 2017 Squad v2.0

Post Mon Apr 17, 2017 8:06 am
hindle xiii Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1622
HamsterChops wrote:
One change to the numbers. James Davies wore 36 instead of 25 on Friday. Suggests 25 was just a temporary shirt as they hadn't printed him one and 36 will be his regular number if he's kept. Keenan Tomlinson was originally given 25, so presumably still has it if he comes back from loan.

I'm watching the game now and I noticed that. I'll change it.

Re: 2017 Squad v2.0

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 7:28 pm
Jimmy 4 Bradford User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 03, 2011 10:01 pm
Posts: 199
Needs abit of freshening up.

Chisholm at 13
Cameron smith at 37

Don't no what's happened to walker. I think he was only on month loans but when we"re struggling for props

Re: 2017 Squad v2.0

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 9:09 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2565
Location: No longer Bradford
Chapelhow also been wearing 38. And Phoenix and Pryce need removing.

Re: 2017 Squad v2.0

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 9:14 am
hindle xiii Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1622
TBH there were a few instances of "25" or no numbers I couldn't be arsed. I'm not even sure what number Sam Brooks wore on his appearance against Sheffield. I went for 39 but it could have been blank, 25 or have we had a 23?

Kinda couldn't give a ship anymore!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, Bing [Bot], bowlingboy, Bullmans Parade, Bullsmad, Fr13daY, Highlander, HiramC, RickyF1, Stockwell & Smales, Stul and 128 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,588,6651,69376,0444,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM