Squad Numbers released.
2 – Ethan Ryan
3 – James Mendeika
4 – Ross Oakes
5 – Iliess Macani
6 – Leon Pryce
7 – Joe Keyes
8 – Liam Kirk
9 – Joe Lumb
11 – Colton Roche
14 – Oscar Thomas
15 – Jon Magrin
17 – Ross Peltier
18 – Omari Caro
19 – Johnny Campbell
20 – James Bentley
21 – Brandan Wilkinson
24 – Brandon Pickersgill
25 – Keenen Tomlinson
26 – Vila Halafihi
27 – Josh Rickett
"Further squad numbers will be announced as the club looks to strengthen its player roster moving forward."
No Alex Foster or Phil Joseph listed. You would hope numbers 10, 12 & 13 especially being left vacant means someone at least is lined up for those shirts. Foster & Joseph may well be 2 of them.
The number 1 being empty is a little odd. Although perhaps Campbell specifically wanted 19 for some reason.
