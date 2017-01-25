|
Who knows, maybe in a couple of years time when their contracts are up, they might come back home. If we're not dead and gone by then, obviously.
That's the faint glimmer of hope I'm clinging to anyway. In reality they'll probably never come back and go on to represent in the national sides just like all those others before them
Wed Jan 25, 2017 12:35 pm
We'll just go again. The kids are out there and we have the system to bring them through. We just need the club to survive long enough for us to reap the benefits and not other clubs!
Wed Jan 25, 2017 1:46 pm
HamsterChops wrote:
Jacob Trueman to Cas has been confirmed by them.
Totally out of the blue that one. If only there was a rumour that told us that was happening.
I'm presuming that this huge announcement on Friday will be about this.
Wed Jan 25, 2017 3:34 pm
Fr13daY wrote:
I'm presuming that this huge announcement on Friday will be about this.
Wed Jan 25, 2017 3:34 pm
Fr13daY wrote:
I'm presuming that this huge announcement on Friday will be about this.
Or it may be about Trueman signing for Cas. Have you heard about that?
Wed Jan 25, 2017 6:10 pm
Dan Waite-Pullan confirmed as signed a two year professional deal with Leeds.
Thu Jan 26, 2017 6:51 am
Apparently there is going to be a film made about Truman moving to Cas,
The lead character is going to be played by Jim Carey.
It will track Truman's life from birth until he signs for Cas.
They are not sure what to call it, but I think a good idea would be
"The Blokes Show"
Thu Jan 26, 2017 8:34 pm
Dude. Spoilers. Don't tell us the ending.
