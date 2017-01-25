Who knows, maybe in a couple of years time when their contracts are up, they might come back home. If we're not dead and gone by then, obviously.
That's the faint glimmer of hope I'm clinging to anyway. In reality they'll probably never come back and go on to represent in the national sides just like all those others before them
That's the faint glimmer of hope I'm clinging to anyway. In reality they'll probably never come back and go on to represent in the national sides just like all those others before them