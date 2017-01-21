It really is a big kick in the knackers isn't it? Not content with us losing all our best first teamers from this debacle, we've also lost most of our best young prospects too.



Not saying it's the fault of the clubs that signed them. You really can't blame them for snapping up top young talent that were free agents. You also can't blame the lads themselves for moving on. Mr. Green and others involved in the club going to the dogs however.....





If in a couple of years when we start to have a few other lads look like they could be belters, we then go into admin and lose those too, I think I'm going to "do a D-Fens".