WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Squad v2.0

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net 2017 Squad v2.0

 
Post a reply

Re: 2017 Squad v2.0

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 8:46 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1976
Location: No longer Bradford
A few of the Bulls players were invited to watch City play today. In the photo are Caro, Pryce, Peltier, Macani & Magrin. So it looks like Macani & Magrin may have signed up.

Re: 2017 Squad v2.0

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 8:49 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25924
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Hope so.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: 2017 Squad v2.0

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 9:59 pm
Bulls4Champs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4430
All over Facebooks that Pickersgill staying too.

Re: 2017 Squad v2.0

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 2:09 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4235
Can add Johnny Camobell, Ross Oakes, Illiess Macani, Liam Kirk, Joe Lumb, James Bentley, Brandan Wilkinson, Josh Ricketts and Jon Magrin

Re: 2017 Squad v2.0

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 6:45 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1976
Location: No longer Bradford
As well as those on the teamsheet, I would suggest Oscar Thomas can be added too. He was there in a non playing capacity today in full Bulls gear.

Think that only leaves Alex Foster & Phil Joseph of those previously signed, that we don't know what's happening with?

Re: 2017 Squad v2.0

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 7:52 am
Theyknow3544 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Dec 30, 2016 10:51 am
Posts: 4
Are we signing any established players or is that it, we are going with what we have got for the season?

Re: 2017 Squad v2.0

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 8:44 am
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5199
http://upthecream.co.uk/bradford-youngs ... r-hull-fc/

So we have signed Cameron Scott - I have heard good reports, but I guess a lot of you guys will know what we are getting?

Re: 2017 Squad v2.0

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 8:52 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25924
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
He's a great prospect.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: 2017 Squad v2.0

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 9:58 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1976
Location: No longer Bradford
It really is a big kick in the knackers isn't it? Not content with us losing all our best first teamers from this debacle, we've also lost most of our best young prospects too.

Not saying it's the fault of the clubs that signed them. You really can't blame them for snapping up top young talent that were free agents. You also can't blame the lads themselves for moving on. Mr. Green and others involved in the club going to the dogs however.....


If in a couple of years when we start to have a few other lads look like they could be belters, we then go into admin and lose those too, I think I'm going to "do a D-Fens".

Re: 2017 Squad v2.0

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 12:12 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1976
Location: No longer Bradford
Jacob Trueman to Cas has been confirmed by them.

Totally out of the blue that one. If only there was a rumour that told us that was happening.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: beefy1, Bicesterbull, bigalf, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, Bulls4Champs, Bullseye, Bullsmad, Cross Hills Cougar, debaser, DrFeelgood, fifty50, Fr13daY, Greavsie, HamsterChops, hooligan27, jamesg794, lmw, Nothus, phillgee, Pumpetypump, redeverready, ridlerbull, rossybull, Scarey71, Sensei-Bull, The Lucky Black Cat, thepimp007, vbfg, weighman and 339 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,509,7041,65575,7144,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  