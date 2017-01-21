|
A few of the Bulls players were invited to watch City play today. In the photo are Caro, Pryce, Peltier, Macani & Magrin. So it looks like Macani & Magrin may have signed up.
Sat Jan 21, 2017 8:49 pm
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Sat Jan 21, 2017 9:59 pm
All over Facebooks that Pickersgill staying too.
Sun Jan 22, 2017 2:09 pm
Can add Johnny Camobell, Ross Oakes, Illiess Macani, Liam Kirk, Joe Lumb, James Bentley, Brandan Wilkinson, Josh Ricketts and Jon Magrin
Sun Jan 22, 2017 6:45 pm
As well as those on the teamsheet, I would suggest Oscar Thomas can be added too. He was there in a non playing capacity today in full Bulls gear.
Think that only leaves Alex Foster & Phil Joseph of those previously signed, that we don't know what's happening with?
Wed Jan 25, 2017 7:52 am
Are we signing any established players or is that it, we are going with what we have got for the season?
Wed Jan 25, 2017 8:44 am
Wed Jan 25, 2017 8:52 am
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Wed Jan 25, 2017 9:58 am
It really is a big kick in the knackers isn't it? Not content with us losing all our best first teamers from this debacle, we've also lost most of our best young prospects too.
Not saying it's the fault of the clubs that signed them. You really can't blame them for snapping up top young talent that were free agents. You also can't blame the lads themselves for moving on. Mr. Green and others involved in the club going to the dogs however.....
If in a couple of years when we start to have a few other lads look like they could be belters, we then go into admin and lose those too, I think I'm going to "do a D-Fens".
Wed Jan 25, 2017 12:12 pm
Jacob Trueman to Cas has been confirmed by them.
Totally out of the blue that one. If only there was a rumour that told us that was happening.
