Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4222
HamsterChops wrote:
Keenen Tomlinson too. Although I confess I'm not entirely sure who he is...
(After a bit of research, turns out he played for Jamaica against Wales at Wakefield at the end of last season)
Sure he played for the academy last year.
Good to see the young lads signing up
Sat Jan 21, 2017 11:42 am
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1955
Location: No longer Bradford
We can add Omari Caro too
Sat Jan 21, 2017 11:52 am
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4222
Sat Jan 21, 2017 12:37 pm
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1955
Location: No longer Bradford
Ethan Ryan just confirmed on Twitter. Best news yet.
Sat Jan 21, 2017 12:38 pm
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4222
HamsterChops wrote:
Ethan Ryan just confirmed on Twitter. Best news yet.
Brilliant brilliant news
Sat Jan 21, 2017 12:46 pm
Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4423
Indeed.
Oakes, Pickersgill, Kirk, Rickett, Bently and Wilkinson now please.
At least we will have plenty homegrown players in the squad, which makes a struggle somewhat bearable.
Sat Jan 21, 2017 12:53 pm
Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1575
Look Ma, no hands!
I - we - will keep updating the thread.
(Because someone else is modifying my post as well!)
Sat Jan 21, 2017 12:55 pm
Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1575
Is Keenen Tomlinson signing for the first team squad?
