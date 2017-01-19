When the fixtures were announced, it was said that selected championship games would be televised. My thoughts are that it was good news as it could help the game, by showing that there Is life outside Super League and giving Championship teams more exposure.

It now seems to have gone a bit quiet on the subject. I hope it has not been dropped.

I know it will mess about with the fixtures, accommodating TV has always been an issue. Especially for us. I for one, hope it will happen.