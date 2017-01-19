As a lot of our away games last year were west of the Pennines, and do to work, I couldn't make them.



I have been talking with my manager, and we were talking about this the other day, and as I get in early every day, he is willing to be flexible this year.



Can anyone remember roughly what times the coaches left last year for the likes of Saints, Warrington, Widnes etc, so then I can start planning this.



Thanks everyone