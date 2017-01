I would have been interested to see how this season played out if we weren't liquidated. Chisholm specifically stated that this year Rohan would have had his team and we would have ripped up the Championship ala Leigh this season. And with a spine of Moss, Pryce, Chisholm, O'Brien and Addy/Burr I would have been inclined to believe him too.



Alas it is not to be.