Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 406
Time to get over it and see what the next few weeks hold...
There was mass Hysteria when Rohan was gone only to get a world class proven coach as a replacement,
Who knows we might have a few nice surprises to look forward to.
me been ever the optimist!
Tue Jan 31, 2017 9:14 am
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2010
Location: No longer Bradford
Blotto wrote:
You would think that with the quality he is supposed to have even an SL Club would have taken him on board, would have thought Rohans Uncle Tony might have needed a backup re Sandow leaving!
That's what they signed Kevin Brown for. To replace Sandow.
Personally I expected Chisholm to end up at Widnes who look desperately short of quality halves especially with Mellor injured for the start of the season. Sheffield doesn't seem good enough for him, but I suppose he has to take what he can get at this late stage too. (And yes, I know we weren't good enough for him either!). I wish him good luck and I won't pretend I'm not disappointed we don't still have him, but we are where we are and no sense crying about it.
Tue Jan 31, 2017 9:41 am
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 846
The only positive I can take from this is the hope that he seems to have so much resentment (rightly or wrongly we've only had his side of the story at the end of the day) that he might try too hard to stick one up us when we play them and end up having a mare haha. On a serious note glad I got to see what I feel is the best half we've had in years play in our shirt
Tue Jan 31, 2017 10:08 am
Joined: Tue Sep 27, 2011 12:08 pm
Posts: 120
Decent player no doubt, but wasn't structured enough for what the Bulls require this season. My opinion anyway
Tue Jan 31, 2017 10:51 am
ATS1
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Tue May 24, 2016 1:01 pm
Posts: 102
king benny wrote:
Decent player no doubt, but wasn't structured enough for what the Bulls require this season. My opinion anyway
Agreed, not sure he would fit in with Toovey's approach to the game either. Shame because when he was good he was a fantastic player. But also went missing a few games. Good luck to him
Tue Jan 31, 2017 5:42 pm
Joined:
Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pmPosts:
3633Location:
Hornsea
Think they are just following on and expanding Jimmy's theory of not needing a scrum half. This year we are trying the 'don't need a team at all' route
Tue Jan 31, 2017 5:49 pm
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 406
rugbyreddog wrote:
Think they are just following on and expanding Jimmy's theory of not needing a scrum half. This year we are trying the 'don't need a team at all' route
Ha who needs players when you have good support?
Tue Jan 31, 2017 5:52 pm
Joined:
Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pmPosts:
3633Location:
Hornsea
bowlingboy wrote:
Ha who needs players when you have good support?
Albeit that we don't sing.
Ooh I remember the days when all opposition fans could throw at us was that we don't sing. Now they know why.
