Blotto wrote: You would think that with the quality he is supposed to have even an SL Club would have taken him on board, would have thought Rohans Uncle Tony might have needed a backup re Sandow leaving!

That's what they signed Kevin Brown for. To replace Sandow.Personally I expected Chisholm to end up at Widnes who look desperately short of quality halves especially with Mellor injured for the start of the season. Sheffield doesn't seem good enough for him, but I suppose he has to take what he can get at this late stage too. (And yes, I know we weren't good enough for him either!). I wish him good luck and I won't pretend I'm not disappointed we don't still have him, but we are where we are and no sense crying about it.