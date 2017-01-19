I am really disappointed at all this talk of losing fans. We were all desperate for someone to come in and save OUR team.



Well they did, and while I was hoping we would have held on to more of the team Rohan had assembled I would much prefer the new management not to follow the mistakes of the last 3. I want a team to support and feel we all need to get behind the new management and trust they know what they are doing and will get a few good loans to bolster the team.



In the meantime I intend to buy a season ticket and try to be at as many home games as I can. Remember we are not been told to pay Superleague prices as Marc Green did.



They are asking a reasonable price given the resources available, and remember they will only have more money for players from us the supporters doing our bit, not because we are being told to, but because it is OUR team!



Lets get behind our team and be that 18th man that may make the difference. If we do go down I will be gutted but I will always support MY team. We nearly lost it so COME ON YOU BULLS and that means us supporters as well as the team and the management together we can spoil the RFL plan.