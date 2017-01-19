|
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 1:52 pm
Posts: 8812
Location: The Peoples Republic of Bradfordia (Scottish Branch)
|
Bullseye wrote:
We could pay him in fags. He'd be happy with that
Zak Hardacre would not be quite so thrilled.
|
Red Amber and Black Fantasy Rugby League Champion 2012.
By far the most sensible posts on this thread have come from mystic eddie. - copyright Ewwenorfolk 09.04.2013
Aye, and Eddie is hinting at it too. And, as we all know:
Mystic Eddie has been right all along! - copyright vbfg 05.01.2017
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 7:56 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 9:41 am
Posts: 494
Location: Rossendale
|
Chisholm signed for Sheffield according to their Twitter.
|
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 9:24 pm
|
Joined:
Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pmPosts:
3627Location:
Hornsea
|
Says it's not for Financial reasons but because he wants to win things. Obviously last years shield win was not enough. It will be interesting to see how the Eagles go playing at Wakey.
|
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 9:26 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jul 26, 2015 1:28 pm
Posts: 10
|
I can't believe this has been allowed to happen. It shows how far we have fallen.
|
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 9:59 pm
|
Fr13daY
Strong-running second rower
Joined:
Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pmPosts:
313Location:
A floating palace of ignorance
|
I'm pretty gutted about this. And although I should be glad we have a club, full of promising kids, yadda yadda....
But there's a small nagging voice in the back of my head suggesting that if this season goes as well as we're imagining; with huge defeats (and magnificent games from all the players who we had on the books last year against us) no signings of note, and humiliations aplenty that instead of dragging this lame old mutt up for the sake of walking the dog, we should have just left it to die.
|
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 10:11 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:36 pm
Posts: 20
|
Chisholm would certainly have won Bradford a game or two, I think these guys who are now running the club should show some kind of intent, because I will guarantee after 4/5 heavy defeats they will lose many many supporters, FACT, it's ok saying they come from a rugby league background, but rugby league in England is far more passionate, IN MY EYES
|
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 10:38 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jun 30, 2006 2:13 pm
Posts: 76
|
Another nail in the coffin
|
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 10:45 pm
|
Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2012 2:45 pm
Posts: 8
|
I am really disappointed at all this talk of losing fans. We were all desperate for someone to come in and save OUR team.
Well they did, and while I was hoping we would have held on to more of the team Rohan had assembled I would much prefer the new management not to follow the mistakes of the last 3. I want a team to support and feel we all need to get behind the new management and trust they know what they are doing and will get a few good loans to bolster the team.
In the meantime I intend to buy a season ticket and try to be at as many home games as I can. Remember we are not been told to pay Superleague prices as Marc Green did.
They are asking a reasonable price given the resources available, and remember they will only have more money for players from us the supporters doing our bit, not because we are being told to, but because it is OUR team!
Lets get behind our team and be that 18th man that may make the difference. If we do go down I will be gutted but I will always support MY team. We nearly lost it so COME ON YOU BULLS and that means us supporters as well as the team and the management together we can spoil the RFL plan.
|
|
Tue Jan 31, 2017 4:11 am
|
Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3699
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
|
You would think that with the quality he is supposed to have even an SL Club would have taken him on board, would have thought Rohans Uncle Tony might have needed a backup re Sandow leaving!
|
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!
If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to http://pumpkinfm.com/
Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!
|
Tue Jan 31, 2017 7:14 am
|
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 214
Location: Depends whose asking
|
BULLSCOUT wrote:
I am really disappointed at all this talk of losing fans. We were all desperate for someone to come in and save OUR team.
Well they did, and while I was hoping we would have held on to more of the team Rohan had assembled I would much prefer the new management not to follow the mistakes of the last 3. I want a team to support and feel we all need to get behind the new management and trust they know what they are doing and will get a few good loans to bolster the team.
In the meantime I intend to buy a season ticket and try to be at as many home games as I can. Remember we are not been told to pay Superleague prices as Marc Green did.
They are asking a reasonable price given the resources available, and remember they will only have more money for players from us the supporters doing our bit, not because we are being told to, but because it is OUR team!
Lets get behind our team and be that 18th man that may make the difference. If we do go down I will be gutted but I will always support MY team. We nearly lost it so COME ON YOU BULLS and that means us supporters as well as the team and the management together we can spoil the RFL plan.
COYB
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, Bets'y Bulls, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, debaser, dr_noangel, DrFeelgood, fun time frankie, Greavsie, Iggy79, martinwildbull, mumbyisgod, RickyF1, roger daly, roofaldo2, Sensei-Bull, Smack him Jimmy, St. Enoch, vbfg and 223 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|