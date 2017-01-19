I'm pretty gutted about this. And although I should be glad we have a club, full of promising kids, yadda yadda....



But there's a small nagging voice in the back of my head suggesting that if this season goes as well as we're imagining; with huge defeats (and magnificent games from all the players who we had on the books last year against us) no signings of note, and humiliations aplenty that instead of dragging this lame old mutt up for the sake of walking the dog, we should have just left it to die.