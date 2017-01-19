|
|
Bullseye wrote:
We could pay him in fags. He'd be happy with that
Zak Hardacre would not be quite so thrilled.
|
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 7:56 pm
|
|
Chisholm signed for Sheffield according to their Twitter.
|
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 9:24 pm
|
|
Says it's not for Financial reasons but because he wants to win things. Obviously last years shield win was not enough. It will be interesting to see how the Eagles go playing at Wakey.
|
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 9:26 pm
|
|
I can't believe this has been allowed to happen. It shows how far we have fallen.
|
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 9:59 pm
|
|
I'm pretty gutted about this. And although I should be glad we have a club, full of promising kids, yadda yadda....
But there's a small nagging voice in the back of my head suggesting that if this season goes as well as we're imagining; with huge defeats (and magnificent games from all the players who we had on the books last year against us) no signings of note, and humiliations aplenty that instead of dragging this lame old mutt up for the sake of walking the dog, we should have just left it to die.
|
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 10:11 pm
|
|
Chisholm would certainly have won Bradford a game or two, I think these guys who are now running the club should show some kind of intent, because I will guarantee after 4/5 heavy defeats they will lose many many supporters, FACT, it's ok saying they come from a rugby league background, but rugby league in England is far more passionate, IN MY EYES
|
|