WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dane Chisholm

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dane Chisholm

 
Post a reply

Re: Dane Chisholm

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 7:40 pm
mystic eddie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 1:52 pm
Posts: 8812
Location: The Peoples Republic of Bradfordia (Scottish Branch)
Bullseye wrote:
We could pay him in fags. He'd be happy with that ;-)


Zak Hardacre would not be quite so thrilled. :wink:
Red Amber and Black Fantasy Rugby League Champion 2012.

By far the most sensible posts on this thread have come from mystic eddie. - copyright Ewwenorfolk 09.04.2013

Aye, and Eddie is hinting at it too. And, as we all know:
Mystic Eddie has been right all along! - copyright vbfg 05.01.2017

Re: Dane Chisholm

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 7:56 pm
DrFeelgood User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 9:41 am
Posts: 494
Location: Rossendale
Chisholm signed for Sheffield according to their Twitter.
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger

Re: Dane Chisholm

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 9:24 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3627
Location: Hornsea
Says it's not for Financial reasons but because he wants to win things. Obviously last years shield win was not enough. It will be interesting to see how the Eagles go playing at Wakey.

Re: Dane Chisholm

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 9:26 pm
The Writer User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jul 26, 2015 1:28 pm
Posts: 10
I can't believe this has been allowed to happen. It shows how far we have fallen.

Re: Dane Chisholm

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 9:59 pm
Fr13daY User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm
Posts: 313
Location: A floating palace of ignorance
I'm pretty gutted about this. And although I should be glad we have a club, full of promising kids, yadda yadda....

But there's a small nagging voice in the back of my head suggesting that if this season goes as well as we're imagining; with huge defeats (and magnificent games from all the players who we had on the books last year against us) no signings of note, and humiliations aplenty that instead of dragging this lame old mutt up for the sake of walking the dog, we should have just left it to die.
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.

Re: Dane Chisholm

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 10:11 pm
Molsk111 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:36 pm
Posts: 20
Chisholm would certainly have won Bradford a game or two, I think these guys who are now running the club should show some kind of intent, because I will guarantee after 4/5 heavy defeats they will lose many many supporters, FACT, it's ok saying they come from a rugby league background, but rugby league in England is far more passionate, IN MY EYES
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, Bets'y Bulls, Block5Bull, bobsmyuncle, Bramley Dog, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, BULLSCOUT, ChampagneSuperRovers, colly226, Cripesginger, daveyz999, debaser, feebleweasel, Fr13daY, Google Adsense [Bot], hawk-eye, hereagain, hindle xiii, Jabebby, Jimmy 4 Bradford, josefw, Kiyan, Molsk111, Nozzy, PHILISAN, pie.warrior, RDM, roger daly, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Smack him Jimmy, Spannerz, St. Enoch, The Writer, thefaxfanman, Wakeylad21, zapperbull and 381 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,511,6961,83775,7264,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  