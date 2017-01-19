|
I think they're getting all the crappy jobs out of the way now as much as possible. Hence the torrent of bad news (apart from the Pryce and Mendieka re-signings).
My theory is we're being run on shoestring until the ground sale is sorted out. That could take months, years, decades or may never happen.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 3:32 pm
atomic wrote:
I mean it's obvious contracts are being either accepted or declined.Do you think something is already in place behind the scenes to cater for the fall-out. Smith wasn't part of the plan thats pretty obvious,are the ones declining contracts being offered something playing on their immediate vulnerabilities.
As in, yes I'm unemployed and will have to take whats on offer.Do you think the new owners are prying on vulnerable personnel? Knowing they have a back-up on stand-by.
Ah right I see what you are saying now! In terms of Smith I think the owners already had their coach in mind. Someone to build their club around. If I was a new owner, I'd want my guy in there as well. Looking at the record of Rohan last year it makes sense if they can get a Brian McClennan on board. Personally I would have liked to have seen Rohan in the role but if it turns out be a shrewd appointment tomorrow then I will be excited.
In terms of players declining contracts, no, I don't think the new owners are prying on the players current situation. I think it is just a simple case of evaluating how much a player is worth. For example (figures made up), Kavanagh was on £60,000 a year last year. New owners come in and evaluate that he is a prop who got us to 5th in the Championship. As a new business we can't afford to be paying that and performances last season don't warrant you earning that much in a year so we will offer you £40,000 a year. Kavanagh declines and finds a deal worth more than £40,000. I don't necessarily think it's taking advantage of the situation but rather a genuine cost cutting deal.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
Thu Jan 19, 2017 3:35 pm
Anita Madigan wrote:
Pryce will be a good mentor for the young spunkers coming through. He will be a good role model who has played his entire career at the pinnacle of British RL ** and came through the ranks during the glory days at odsal.
**with the exception being his current stint to come.
I hope the new guys have some ideas to entice the fans back to Bradford. I'd start with letting the kids go free if they attend with a responsible adult
Where will you find one of them in Bradford.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 3:36 pm
rugbyreddog wrote:
Where will you find one of them in Bradford.
We can always steal them from Halifax and Huddersfield. It's what we do. Apparently.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 3:37 pm
paulwalker71 wrote:
Exactly this
Besides, although it seems to be de rigour to bag Halafihi on this forum I don't think we've seen enough of the lad to know whether he's any good or not
Agree with you about Halafihi. Given so little opportunity that he tried too hard.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 3:44 pm
Errol Stock wrote:
Not only what they are doing, its the manner these guys are conducting themselves.
We are not in good hands here
We don't know yet how they deal with things. Wait till they have been here a while not just the last few mad days.
How does anyone know if we are in good hands. The last three owners ended in administration.
Again, lets wait and see.
The big difference here is that these owners are clearly far more experienced businessmen and they probably won't mess about letting emotion making decisions.
And yes, I do think players should have been told privately and am disappointed but we may have to get used to decisions now being made that we don't agree with.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 4:03 pm
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
PS I have no interest any more in anything they or the RFL may have to say. I will judge Cha-Lo by what I see them doing. Nul points so far. Had enough brave words and hot air to last several lifetimes, but they were never in the end enough to keep the balloon in the air.
And that is all we can do now F.A.
You are clearly a long time Northern / Bulls fan like myself and greatly frustrated and angered at what has gone on. We don't really know what their plan is. He even stated on the radio yesterday that they can't tell fans the detail yet. I would love them to tell all right now but my experience with businessmen and owners of businesses is that they keep things very close to their chest.
All I can do is prey that these two will do things properly from now on even though that means they do it their way without asking us if it is OK. As someone else said. the new coach is key. That will tell us how serious they are this season. Big couple of weeks ahead.
FA, put your feet up, have a drink and hope it all works out - then get yourself up to Odsal and cheer on the lads.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 4:57 pm
Bullseye wrote:
We could pay him in beer and fags. He'd be happy with that
Surely you signed confidentiality clause when you sat in on that recruitment meeting? Are you sure you should be giving away the going rates?
Thu Jan 19, 2017 5:58 pm
rugbyreddog wrote:
Where will you find one of them in Bradford.
Too true. Let the kids in and bring back the bouncy castle, forget about the responsible adult bit.
