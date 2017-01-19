atomic wrote: I mean it's obvious contracts are being either accepted or declined.Do you think something is already in place behind the scenes to cater for the fall-out. Smith wasn't part of the plan thats pretty obvious,are the ones declining contracts being offered something playing on their immediate vulnerabilities.



As in, yes I'm unemployed and will have to take whats on offer.Do you think the new owners are prying on vulnerable personnel? Knowing they have a back-up on stand-by.

Ah right I see what you are saying now! In terms of Smith I think the owners already had their coach in mind. Someone to build their club around. If I was a new owner, I'd want my guy in there as well. Looking at the record of Rohan last year it makes sense if they can get a Brian McClennan on board. Personally I would have liked to have seen Rohan in the role but if it turns out be a shrewd appointment tomorrow then I will be excited.In terms of players declining contracts, no, I don't think the new owners are prying on the players current situation. I think it is just a simple case of evaluating how much a player is worth. For example (figures made up), Kavanagh was on £60,000 a year last year. New owners come in and evaluate that he is a prop who got us to 5th in the Championship. As a new business we can't afford to be paying that and performances last season don't warrant you earning that much in a year so we will offer you £40,000 a year. Kavanagh declines and finds a deal worth more than £40,000. I don't necessarily think it's taking advantage of the situation but rather a genuine cost cutting deal.