I think they're getting all the crappy jobs out of the way now as much as possible. Hence the torrent of bad news (apart from the Pryce and Mendieka re-signings).
My theory is we're being run on shoestring until the ground sale is sorted out. That could take months, years, decades or may never happen.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 3:32 pm
atomic wrote:
I mean it's obvious contracts are being either accepted or declined.Do you think something is already in place behind the scenes to cater for the fall-out. Smith wasn't part of the plan thats pretty obvious,are the ones declining contracts being offered something playing on their immediate vulnerabilities.
As in, yes I'm unemployed and will have to take whats on offer.Do you think the new owners are prying on vulnerable personnel? Knowing they have a back-up on stand-by.
Ah right I see what you are saying now! In terms of Smith I think the owners already had their coach in mind. Someone to build their club around. If I was a new owner, I'd want my guy in there as well. Looking at the record of Rohan last year it makes sense if they can get a Brian McClennan on board. Personally I would have liked to have seen Rohan in the role but if it turns out be a shrewd appointment tomorrow then I will be excited.
In terms of players declining contracts, no, I don't think the new owners are prying on the players current situation. I think it is just a simple case of evaluating how much a player is worth. For example (figures made up), Kavanagh was on £60,000 a year last year. New owners come in and evaluate that he is a prop who got us to 5th in the Championship. As a new business we can't afford to be paying that and performances last season don't warrant you earning that much in a year so we will offer you £40,000 a year. Kavanagh declines and finds a deal worth more than £40,000. I don't necessarily think it's taking advantage of the situation but rather a genuine cost cutting deal.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 3:35 pm
Anita Madigan wrote:
Pryce will be a good mentor for the young spunkers coming through. He will be a good role model who has played his entire career at the pinnacle of British RL ** and came through the ranks during the glory days at odsal.
**with the exception being his current stint to come.
I hope the new guys have some ideas to entice the fans back to Bradford. I'd start with letting the kids go free if they attend with a responsible adult
Where will you find one of them in Bradford.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 3:36 pm
rugbyreddog wrote:
Where will you find one of them in Bradford.
We can always steal them from Halifax and Huddersfield. It's what we do. Apparently.
