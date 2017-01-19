Anita Madigan wrote: Is it just me who ain't that bothered about Chisholm going? He had a couple of reasonable games against poor opposition. I felt that when Thomas was sent out on loan he was just finding his confidence. In all honesty I'd much rather see a traditional 7, like dom Brambers come across. There's no need for a flash pants 7 in the championship, you want a leader who will stick to a game plan. I was more disappointed in whelam and Moss going

Yeah, I am bothered about Chissy, he's an exciting player.In all though, with Dane, Kieren and Kris Welham along with a few other [expensive?] players going it, in a sense, marks the cards of the new owners with regard to their ambition - at least in the short term.Now, I'm in no position to moan, I mean, after what I've said about this season being a waste of time, but I really expected the owners to be a teensy bit more subtle about their surrender. Simply running up the white flag is a downright weird thing to do, well, it is when you're expecting to sell season tickets. Don't get me wrong though, I'm as happy as anyone that we seem to be keeping the more recent academy graduates, or at least, I haven't yet read any reports of them sodding off to pastures new....though, of course, 'yet', could be the operative word there. In any case, in the absence of those senior players it's far from ideal, knowing that that anything achieved this season is going to down to those young players, who, to be honest, have enough on their plate making the grade in open age without feeling that the entire success, or otherwise, of the club's season is pretty much down to them and how they fare.Still seriously underwhelmed.