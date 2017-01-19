|
Anita Madigan wrote:
Is it just me who ain't that bothered about Chisholm going? He had a couple of reasonable games against poor opposition. I felt that when Thomas was sent out on loan he was just finding his confidence. In all honesty I'd much rather see a traditional 7, like dom Brambers come across. There's no need for a flash pants 7 in the championship, you want a leader who will stick to a game plan. I was more disappointed in whelam and Moss going
Yup - gutted about Welham too. Quite relaxed about the rest, as long as we keep a few of our young 'uns.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 12:36 pm
Chisholm would’ve worked well with Pryce as the organiser outside him. Academic now. Welham was great at championship level even if he could be a bit flaky in defence.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 12:44 pm
Lachlan Burr not offered a deal either.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 12:49 pm
Pryce will be a good mentor for the young spunkers coming through. He will be a good role model who has played his entire career at the pinnacle of British RL ** and came through the ranks during the glory days at odsal.
**with the exception being his current stint to come.
I hope the new guys have some ideas to entice the fans back to Bradford. I'd start with letting the kids go free if they attend with a responsible adult
Thu Jan 19, 2017 1:29 pm
Anita Madigan wrote:
Is it just me who ain't that bothered about Chisholm going? He had a couple of reasonable games against poor opposition. I felt that when Thomas was sent out on loan he was just finding his confidence. In all honesty I'd much rather see a traditional 7, like dom Brambers come across. There's no need for a flash pants 7 in the championship, you want a leader who will stick to a game plan. I was more disappointed in whelam and Moss going
Yeah, I am bothered about Chissy, he's an exciting player.
In all though, with Dane, Kieren and Kris Welham along with a few other [expensive?] players going it, in a sense, marks the cards of the new owners with regard to their ambition - at least in the short term.
Now, I'm in no position to moan, I mean, after what I've said about this season being a waste of time, but I really expected the owners to be a teensy bit more subtle about their surrender. Simply running up the white flag is a downright weird thing to do, well, it is when you're expecting to sell season tickets. Don't get me wrong though, I'm as happy as anyone that we seem to be keeping the more recent academy graduates, or at least, I haven't yet read any reports of them sodding off to pastures new....though, of course, 'yet', could be the operative word there. In any case, in the absence of those senior players it's far from ideal, knowing that that anything achieved this season is going to down to those young players, who, to be honest, have enough on their plate making the grade in open age without feeling that the entire success, or otherwise, of the club's season is pretty much down to them and how they fare.
Still seriously underwhelmed.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 1:33 pm
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote:
Lachlan Burr not offered a deal either.
Do you think deals are being put on the table,but being declined.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 1:46 pm
I think the foreign players won't be offered anything as they will be on more than most plus additional costs of housing etc. Other players will have been wanting the same deals they were on. Owners want to negotiate for a smaller wage perhaps. Player says no and goes.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 1:48 pm
atomic wrote:
Do you think deals are being put on the table,but being declined.
doesnt sound like an offer was made in chisholms case. dunno about burr but I dont think we're in a position to apply for visas for a month or so as new company has to apply for a license. Would expect us to rely on loans early part of season and then some quota reinforcements to arrive 5 or 6 games in (unless RFL can sponsor visas on our behalf?).
Thu Jan 19, 2017 1:57 pm
Main ones now for me are signing up Ryan, Lumb, Halafihi, Keyes, Magrin and Peltier. Can build a team around these over the next season or two, all young.
