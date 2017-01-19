WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dane Chisholm

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dane Chisholm

 
Post a reply

Re: Dane Chisholm

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 12:34 pm
ridlerbull User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1509
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
Anita Madigan wrote:
Is it just me who ain't that bothered about Chisholm going? He had a couple of reasonable games against poor opposition. I felt that when Thomas was sent out on loan he was just finding his confidence. In all honesty I'd much rather see a traditional 7, like dom Brambers come across. There's no need for a flash pants 7 in the championship, you want a leader who will stick to a game plan. I was more disappointed in whelam and Moss going

Yup - gutted about Welham too. Quite relaxed about the rest, as long as we keep a few of our young 'uns.
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.

Re: Dane Chisholm

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 12:36 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25867
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Chisholm would’ve worked well with Pryce as the organiser outside him. Academic now. Welham was great at championship level even if he could be a bit flaky in defence.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Dane Chisholm

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 12:44 pm
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5733
Lachlan Burr not offered a deal either.
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK

Re: Dane Chisholm

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 12:49 pm
Anita Madigan Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jul 22, 2016 4:01 pm
Posts: 9
Pryce will be a good mentor for the young spunkers coming through. He will be a good role model who has played his entire career at the pinnacle of British RL ** and came through the ranks during the glory days at odsal.

**with the exception being his current stint to come.

I hope the new guys have some ideas to entice the fans back to Bradford. I'd start with letting the kids go free if they attend with a responsible adult

Re: Dane Chisholm

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 1:29 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9001
Location: Bradbados
Anita Madigan wrote:
Is it just me who ain't that bothered about Chisholm going? He had a couple of reasonable games against poor opposition. I felt that when Thomas was sent out on loan he was just finding his confidence. In all honesty I'd much rather see a traditional 7, like dom Brambers come across. There's no need for a flash pants 7 in the championship, you want a leader who will stick to a game plan. I was more disappointed in whelam and Moss going

Yeah, I am bothered about Chissy, he's an exciting player.

In all though, with Dane, Kieren and Kris Welham along with a few other [expensive?] players going it, in a sense, marks the cards of the new owners with regard to their ambition - at least in the short term.

Now, I'm in no position to moan, I mean, after what I've said about this season being a waste of time, but I really expected the owners to be a teensy bit more subtle about their surrender. Simply running up the white flag is a downright weird thing to do, well, it is when you're expecting to sell season tickets. Don't get me wrong though, I'm as happy as anyone that we seem to be keeping the more recent academy graduates, or at least, I haven't yet read any reports of them sodding off to pastures new....though, of course, 'yet', could be the operative word there. In any case, in the absence of those senior players it's far from ideal, knowing that that anything achieved this season is going to down to those young players, who, to be honest, have enough on their plate making the grade in open age without feeling that the entire success, or otherwise, of the club's season is pretty much down to them and how they fare.

Still seriously underwhelmed.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Re: Dane Chisholm

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 1:33 pm
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2641
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote:
Lachlan Burr not offered a deal either.


Do you think deals are being put on the table,but being declined.
Image

Re: Dane Chisholm

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 1:46 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2600
Location: Shipley, Bradford
I think the foreign players won't be offered anything as they will be on more than most plus additional costs of housing etc. Other players will have been wanting the same deals they were on. Owners want to negotiate for a smaller wage perhaps. Player says no and goes.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Dane Chisholm

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 1:48 pm
mat Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 8962
Location: bradford
atomic wrote:
Do you think deals are being put on the table,but being declined.


doesnt sound like an offer was made in chisholms case. dunno about burr but I dont think we're in a position to apply for visas for a month or so as new company has to apply for a license. Would expect us to rely on loans early part of season and then some quota reinforcements to arrive 5 or 6 games in (unless RFL can sponsor visas on our behalf?).

Re: Dane Chisholm

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 1:57 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2600
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Main ones now for me are signing up Ryan, Lumb, Halafihi, Keyes, Magrin and Peltier. Can build a team around these over the next season or two, all young.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, atomic, barham red, BD20, beefy1, bellycouldtackle, Bendybulls, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, Blotto, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Brid B&W, Brunty123, Bull Mania, Bulliac, bullocks, Bulls Boy 2011, Bulls4Champs, Bullseye, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, Bystander, childofthenorthern, colly226, Cookie, Creedy Bull, dave over the humber, daveyz999, debaser, djhudds, Duckman, eastardsley, Fr13daY, HamsterChops, HAPEtobehere, hindle xiii, jockabull, josefw, linebacker53, martinwildbull, MrPhilb, Nelson, Nothus, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, phillgee, Pumpetypump, RAB-2411, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, Shifty Cat, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, Surely not, Terry Price's knee, thepimp007, tikkabull, Toga, vbfg, Wakeylad21, weighman and 556 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,506,8221,98775,6974,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  