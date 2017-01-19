Is it just me who ain't that bothered about Chisholm going? He had a couple of reasonable games against poor opposition. I felt that when Thomas was sent out on loan he was just finding his confidence. In all honesty I'd much rather see a traditional 7, like dom Brambers come across. There's no need for a flash pants 7 in the championship, you want a leader who will stick to a game plan. I was more disappointed in whelam and Moss going