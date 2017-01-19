|
Bullseye wrote:
Shame he’s not coming back. Thanks for the all too brief memories.
Looks like Leon and A N Other at halfback then. Wonder what Keyes status is? It’d be great if we could keep him but I can see Thomas playing halfback – if we keep him
I thought we would need Thomas as FB? Although Campbell could play there as well I suppose.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:44 am
Errol Stock wrote:
Just submitted FOI to BMDC asking some relevant questions regarding 2018 and its permutations - will post the results if or when I get them..
Yes. It might be useful to see if we can get details of planning discussions re Odsal/Dunne site.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:47 am
Highlander wrote:
I thought we would need Thomas as FB? Although Campbell could play there as well I suppose.
All purely speculative, of course, until we know if ANY of these guys get signed up
Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:48 am
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
I bought it yesterday in time for the Hull vs Toronto game this weekend haha. Looking forward to seeing if Chad makes the team at any point!
Plus be nice to see Kitty and Conroy up against them as well! Does Danny T still play at that level too?
My sky not getting installed until 28th ha. He was at Hunslet last year dont know if hes resigned
Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:49 am
paulwalker71 wrote:
All purely speculative, of course, until we know if ANY of these guys get signed up
Unless they brought a planeload of young, talented, hungry Kiwis with them and have got dispensation from RFL to play them all, we've a fairly small pool of unemployed players to pick from.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:49 am
Highlander wrote:
I thought we would need Thomas as FB? Although Campbell could play there as well I suppose.
I'd like to see Campbell given a go there very experienced at this level
Thu Jan 19, 2017 11:16 am
Strange feelings for me, just seems like we are somehow not a part of a Club who has few ties to us.The RFL have not shown much 'family' spirit to our supporters so far either.Not having the 'belong' feel.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 11:26 am
thepimp007 wrote:
My sky not getting installed until 28th ha. He was at Hunslet last year dont know if hes resigned
Unlucky pal! I got mine put in my room on the 4th and waited for Premier Sports until I knew if the Hull/Toronto game was on. Otherwise I would have left it until the NRL 9's haha!
Thu Jan 19, 2017 11:40 am
herr rigsby wrote:
Sorry cant play Sunday i'm working
Just throw a sickie it worked for Gaskell with us
Thu Jan 19, 2017 12:29 pm
Is it just me who ain't that bothered about Chisholm going? He had a couple of reasonable games against poor opposition. I felt that when Thomas was sent out on loan he was just finding his confidence. In all honesty I'd much rather see a traditional 7, like dom Brambers come across. There's no need for a flash pants 7 in the championship, you want a leader who will stick to a game plan. I was more disappointed in whelam and Moss going
