Bullseye wrote:
Shame he’s not coming back. Thanks for the all too brief memories.
Looks like Leon and A N Other at halfback then. Wonder what Keyes status is? It’d be great if we could keep him but I can see Thomas playing halfback – if we keep him
I thought we would need Thomas as FB? Although Campbell could play there as well I suppose.
Errol Stock wrote:
Just submitted FOI to BMDC asking some relevant questions regarding 2018 and its permutations - will post the results if or when I get them..
Yes. It might be useful to see if we can get details of planning discussions re Odsal/Dunne site.
Highlander wrote:
I thought we would need Thomas as FB? Although Campbell could play there as well I suppose.
All purely speculative, of course, until we know if ANY of these guys get signed up
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
I bought it yesterday in time for the Hull vs Toronto game this weekend haha. Looking forward to seeing if Chad makes the team at any point!
Plus be nice to see Kitty and Conroy up against them as well! Does Danny T still play at that level too?
My sky not getting installed until 28th ha. He was at Hunslet last year dont know if hes resigned
paulwalker71 wrote:
All purely speculative, of course, until we know if ANY of these guys get signed up
Unless they brought a planeload of young, talented, hungry Kiwis with them and have got dispensation from RFL to play them all, we've a fairly small pool of unemployed players to pick from.
Highlander wrote:
I thought we would need Thomas as FB? Although Campbell could play there as well I suppose.
I'd like to see Campbell given a go there very experienced at this level
