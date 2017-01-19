WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dane Chisholm

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:43 am
Bullseye wrote:
Shame he’s not coming back. Thanks for the all too brief memories.

Looks like Leon and A N Other at halfback then. Wonder what Keyes status is? It’d be great if we could keep him but I can see Thomas playing halfback – if we keep him


I thought we would need Thomas as FB? Although Campbell could play there as well I suppose.
Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:44 am
Errol Stock wrote:
Just submitted FOI to BMDC asking some relevant questions regarding 2018 and its permutations - will post the results if or when I get them..


Yes. It might be useful to see if we can get details of planning discussions re Odsal/Dunne site.
Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:47 am
Highlander wrote:
I thought we would need Thomas as FB? Although Campbell could play there as well I suppose.


All purely speculative, of course, until we know if ANY of these guys get signed up 8)

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:48 am
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
I bought it yesterday in time for the Hull vs Toronto game this weekend haha. Looking forward to seeing if Chad makes the team at any point!

Plus be nice to see Kitty and Conroy up against them as well! Does Danny T still play at that level too?


My sky not getting installed until 28th ha. He was at Hunslet last year dont know if hes resigned

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:49 am
paulwalker71 wrote:
All purely speculative, of course, until we know if ANY of these guys get signed up 8)


Unless they brought a planeload of young, talented, hungry Kiwis with them and have got dispensation from RFL to play them all, we've a fairly small pool of unemployed players to pick from.
Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:49 am
Highlander wrote:
I thought we would need Thomas as FB? Although Campbell could play there as well I suppose.


I'd like to see Campbell given a go there very experienced at this level
