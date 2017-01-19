WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dane Chisholm

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dane Chisholm

 
Post a reply

Re: Dane Chisholm

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:20 am
Errol Stock Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Mar 28, 2012 10:41 am
Posts: 159
mat wrote:
Communication from new owners is very poor so far, but at moment I'm giving them benefit of doubt as they must be overwhelmed tring to sort a lot of things out in short order.


Admirable.

Way I see it - the RFL are a bunch of ignorant amateurs with their own private agenda, and like the European Commission, cannot be ousted.

They do not communicate and conduct themselves in a very poor and unprofessional manner.

This process has been about installing owners who replicate themselves - granted - the opportunity presented to them is courtesy of Green.

But its been grabbed with both hands and we now have owners who conduct themselves as per the RFL model.

I won't be investing - I'm out

Re: Dane Chisholm

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:24 am
Blotto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3674
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
I suppose the new owners feel that they don't have the obligation to let players who are no longer on the books so to speak anything, with Dane in Oz a bit more out of sight out of mind, but still it should have been common courtesy to let him know!
But they obviously want to play hard @ rse and make Gary Hetherington look positively philanthropic! That's fine with Players and Staff but I wouldn't try that with long suffering Fans!
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!

If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to http://pumpkinfm.com/


Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!

Re: Dane Chisholm

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:27 am
Bully_Boxer User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 7970
Location: Odsal Stadium
Well it's disappointing but it's difficult to comment without seeing the full picture. Do we have players already in mind or are they simply cutting loose a lot of the high earning players? This season is looking longer by the minute, let's hope we have some good news to soften the blow tomorrow.

Re: Dane Chisholm

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:31 am
fifty50 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jul 03, 2012 6:14 pm
Posts: 164
Location: Near West Yorkshire International Airport
Blotto wrote:
I suppose the new owners feel that they don't have the obligation to let players who are no longer on the books so to speak anything, with Dane in Oz a bit more out of sight out of mind, but still it should have been common courtesy to let him know!
But they obviously want to play hard @ rse and make Gary Hetherington look positively philanthropic! That's fine with Players and Staff but I wouldn't try that with long suffering Fans!


Agree with the first part, we currently have one player signed and are supposed to have a game on Sunday. Unless we get others who are in the UK signed in short order Leon will be very busy against Hudders.
Be careful what you wish for, one day you may get it!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1972er, ADE1969UK, AndyMc88, ATS1, BeechwoodBull, beefy1, bellycouldtackle, bitterundtwistedbull, Blotto, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Brid B&W, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, Bystander, colly226, Creedy Bull, Derwent, dr_noangel, Duckman, Dudley, dull nickname, Errol Stock, ex Bull Dog, fifty50, Geoff, Godiswithers, Google [Bot], hawk-eye, jockabull, linebacker53, Nothus, Paul_HKR, PHILISAN, phillgee, PudseyBull, RAB-2411, RAB90, RhinoLaney, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roofaldo2, Scarey71, Sensei-Bull, Steel City Bull, thepimp007, tigertot, vbfg, victarmeldrew, weighman, Woody and 489 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,506,6051,63675,6974,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  