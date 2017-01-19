|
mat wrote:
Communication from new owners is very poor so far, but at moment I'm giving them benefit of doubt as they must be overwhelmed tring to sort a lot of things out in short order.
Admirable.
Way I see it - the RFL are a bunch of ignorant amateurs with their own private agenda, and like the European Commission, cannot be ousted.
They do not communicate and conduct themselves in a very poor and unprofessional manner.
This process has been about installing owners who replicate themselves - granted - the opportunity presented to them is courtesy of Green.
But its been grabbed with both hands and we now have owners who conduct themselves as per the RFL model.
I won't be investing - I'm out
Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:24 am
I suppose the new owners feel that they don't have the obligation to let players who are no longer on the books so to speak anything, with Dane in Oz a bit more out of sight out of mind, but still it should have been common courtesy to let him know!
But they obviously want to play hard @ rse and make Gary Hetherington look positively philanthropic! That's fine with Players and Staff but I wouldn't try that with long suffering Fans!
Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:27 am
Well it's disappointing but it's difficult to comment without seeing the full picture. Do we have players already in mind or are they simply cutting loose a lot of the high earning players? This season is looking longer by the minute, let's hope we have some good news to soften the blow tomorrow.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:31 am
Blotto wrote:
I suppose the new owners feel that they don't have the obligation to let players who are no longer on the books so to speak anything, with Dane in Oz a bit more out of sight out of mind, but still it should have been common courtesy to let him know!
But they obviously want to play hard @ rse and make Gary Hetherington look positively philanthropic! That's fine with Players and Staff but I wouldn't try that with long suffering Fans!
Agree with the first part, we currently have one player signed and are supposed to have a game on Sunday. Unless we get others who are in the UK signed in short order Leon will be very busy against Hudders.
