mat wrote: Communication from new owners is very poor so far, but at moment I'm giving them benefit of doubt as they must be overwhelmed tring to sort a lot of things out in short order.

Admirable.Way I see it - the RFL are a bunch of ignorant amateurs with their own private agenda, and like the European Commission, cannot be ousted.They do not communicate and conduct themselves in a very poor and unprofessional manner.This process has been about installing owners who replicate themselves - granted - the opportunity presented to them is courtesy of Green.But its been grabbed with both hands and we now have owners who conduct themselves as per the RFL model.I won't be investing - I'm out