mr. chairman

Toronto Wolfpack to nil 3 or more teams in regular season

4/9

Wakefield Trinity to finish in the top 8 in the 2017 Super League season after 23 rounds

1/1

Wigan, St Helens or Leeds NOT to win the Grand Final

1/1

Any team to win both Super League League Leaders Shield and Grand Final

11/10

Hardaker, Eden, Shenton to combine for over 40.5 tries in the regular season 23 games

11/10

Any team to win both Super League Regular Season (23 Rounds) and Grand Final

6/4

Castleford Tigers to score the most points in the regular season

6/4

Castleford Tigers to get in the top 4 (23 game regular season) and be in at least one final

5/2

Widnes Vikings to be relegated to the Championship

5/2

Toronto Wolfpack to score more than 400+ points & concede less than 100 points in their regular season home games

3/1

Million Pound Decider 2017 - Widnes vs Hull KR

4/1

Toronto Wolfpack to score 100+ points in any League or Challenge Cup game

4/1

Castleford, Wakefield & Leigh all to finish above Huddersfield in the Super League regular season

9/2

London Broncos to be promoted to Super League

9/2

Any team to win both Super League Grand Final and Challenge Cup

5/1

Any team to win both Super League League Leaders Shield and Challenge Cup

5/1

Huddersfield & Salford to finish in the bottom four, Wakefield & Castleford to finish In the top 8

5/1

Wakefield to finish above Widnes, Huddersfield, Salford and Leigh in Super league regular season

5/1

Toronto Wolfpack to score over 900 points in the 15 regular season games

6/1

Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves Super League Grand Final 2017

13/2

Any team to win the treble ( Super League Grand Final, League Leaders Shield and Challenge Cup)

8/1

Cas to finish top 4. Leeds and Wakey finish 5th to 8th and Widnes & Hudds to finish 9th to 12th after 23 games

8/1

Huddersfield, Catalan, Widnes and Leigh all to finish in the bottom four (23 games)

8/1

Hull FC to reach Grand Final and Challenge Cup final

10/1

Huddersfield Giants to finish above Castleford, Leeds, Hull FC (23 game regular season)

10/1

Castleford to finish top & Zak Hardaker and Greg Eden 10 or more tries each (23 game regular season)

11/1

Macauley Hallett Top Tryscorer in the Championship regular season

12/1

Castleford top 4 finish (23 games), Hardaker to score 15+ tries (23 games) & Luke Gale to be in the Man of Steel top 3

14/1

Warrington v Saints Grand Final and Saints to win

14/1

Castleford to win LLS, GF or CC & Greg Eden to score 15+ SL tries & Luke Gale to be in final 3 for Man of Steel award

16/1

Castleford to finish top 4 and Hull FC bottom 4 after 23 games

18/1

Castleford top 4 finish & Greg Eden SL top tryscorer & Luke Gale SL leading goalkicker - end of 23 game regular season

20/1

Dixon top try scorer in championship & London to win the championship (regular season)

25/1

Hull FC to win 23 game regular season, Grand Final and Challenge Cup

33/1

Widnes finish bottom, Hull FC & Wakefield finish 5th-8th (after 23 rounds)

33/1

Castleford Tigers to win the League Leaders Shield, Grand Final & Challenge Cup

33/1

Wakefield top 4 Leeds bottom 4 after 23 rounds

33/1

Widnes to make the top 8 (after 23 rounds) and Challenge Cup finalists

33/1

Wigan Clean Sweep (Super League Grand Final, League Leaders Shield, Challenge Cup & World Club Challenge winners)

40/1

Widnes to finish bottom, Wakefield top 8, Talanoa 20+ tries (23 game regular season) & Wigan to not win a trophy

50/1

Challenge Cup Final to be Hull FC v Hull KR

66/1

George Williams wins Man of Steel, Joe Burgess SL Top Tryscorer(23 games), Wigan win Grand Final & Leigh to finish top 8

66/1

Challenge Cup Final to be Toronoto v Leeds

100/1

Rugby League Rugby League Specials 2017 Out of the night that covers me,

Black as the pit from pole to pole,

I thank whatever gods may be

For my unconquerable soul.



In the fell clutch of circumstance

I have not winced nor cried aloud.

Under the bludgeonings of chance

My head is bloody, but unbowed.



Beyond this place of wrath and tears

Looms but the Horror of the shade,

And yet the menace of the years

Finds and shall find me unafraid.



It matters not how strait the gate,

How charged with punishments the scroll,

I am the master of my fate,

I am the captain of my soul. Nozzy

I am sure Toronto will win that league at a canter.



Going unbeaten would be no great shock.



Averaging over 60 points per game would be some going though. "Toronto Wolfpack to score over 900 points in the 15 regular season games6/1"I am sure Toronto will win that league at a canter.Going unbeaten would be no great shock.Averaging over 60 points per game would be some going though. OFFTHECUFF wrote: Wish i could watch a team like Leigh.



Bent&Bongser

mr. chairman wrote: RequestABet....



George Williams wins Man of Steel, Joe Burgess SL Top Tryscorer(23 games), Wigan win Grand Final & Leigh to finish top 8

66/1

Challenge Cup Final to be Toronoto v Leeds

100/1

Rugby League Rugby League Specials 2017



Bongser has never heard of Toronoto so feels it unlikely that he will risk his beer money even at 100s.



Bongser has never heard of Toronoto so feels it unlikely that he will risk his beer money even at 100s.

66s would be more attractive were it not for the flakey bits of Williams, Burgess & Wiggin. Perhaps ten bob

"Dixon top try scorer in championship & London to win the championship (regular season)

25/1"



If I was going to take a punt on any of those I would go for this one.



His defence is dodgy as hell but Dixon could well score a shed load of tries this season and London are the only team I can see pushing HKR for top spot. OFFTHECUFF wrote: Wish i could watch a team like Leigh.



maurice

