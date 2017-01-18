RequestABet
Toronto Wolfpack to nil 3 or more teams in regular season
4/9
Wakefield Trinity to finish in the top 8 in the 2017 Super League season after 23 rounds
1/1
Wigan, St Helens or Leeds NOT to win the Grand Final
1/1
Any team to win both Super League League Leaders Shield and Grand Final
11/10
Hardaker, Eden, Shenton to combine for over 40.5 tries in the regular season 23 games
11/10
Any team to win both Super League Regular Season (23 Rounds) and Grand Final
6/4
Castleford Tigers to score the most points in the regular season
6/4
Castleford Tigers to get in the top 4 (23 game regular season) and be in at least one final
5/2
Widnes Vikings to be relegated to the Championship
5/2
Toronto Wolfpack to score more than 400+ points & concede less than 100 points in their regular season home games
3/1
Million Pound Decider 2017 - Widnes vs Hull KR
4/1
Toronto Wolfpack to score 100+ points in any League or Challenge Cup game
4/1
Castleford, Wakefield & Leigh all to finish above Huddersfield in the Super League regular season
9/2
London Broncos to be promoted to Super League
9/2
Any team to win both Super League Grand Final and Challenge Cup
5/1
Any team to win both Super League League Leaders Shield and Challenge Cup
5/1
Huddersfield & Salford to finish in the bottom four, Wakefield & Castleford to finish In the top 8
5/1
Wakefield to finish above Widnes, Huddersfield, Salford and Leigh in Super league regular season
5/1
Toronto Wolfpack to score over 900 points in the 15 regular season games
6/1
Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves Super League Grand Final 2017
13/2
Any team to win the treble ( Super League Grand Final, League Leaders Shield and Challenge Cup)
8/1
Cas to finish top 4. Leeds and Wakey finish 5th to 8th and Widnes & Hudds to finish 9th to 12th after 23 games
8/1
Huddersfield, Catalan, Widnes and Leigh all to finish in the bottom four (23 games)
8/1
Hull FC to reach Grand Final and Challenge Cup final
10/1
Huddersfield Giants to finish above Castleford, Leeds, Hull FC (23 game regular season)
10/1
Castleford to finish top & Zak Hardaker and Greg Eden 10 or more tries each (23 game regular season)
11/1
Macauley Hallett Top Tryscorer in the Championship regular season
12/1
Castleford top 4 finish (23 games), Hardaker to score 15+ tries (23 games) & Luke Gale to be in the Man of Steel top 3
14/1
Warrington v Saints Grand Final and Saints to win
14/1
Castleford to win LLS, GF or CC & Greg Eden to score 15+ SL tries & Luke Gale to be in final 3 for Man of Steel award
16/1
Castleford to finish top 4 and Hull FC bottom 4 after 23 games
18/1
Castleford top 4 finish & Greg Eden SL top tryscorer & Luke Gale SL leading goalkicker - end of 23 game regular season
20/1
Dixon top try scorer in championship & London to win the championship (regular season)
25/1
Hull FC to win 23 game regular season, Grand Final and Challenge Cup
33/1
Widnes finish bottom, Hull FC & Wakefield finish 5th-8th (after 23 rounds)
33/1
Castleford Tigers to win the League Leaders Shield, Grand Final & Challenge Cup
33/1
Wakefield top 4 Leeds bottom 4 after 23 rounds
33/1
Widnes to make the top 8 (after 23 rounds) and Challenge Cup finalists
33/1
Wigan Clean Sweep (Super League Grand Final, League Leaders Shield, Challenge Cup & World Club Challenge winners)
40/1
Widnes to finish bottom, Wakefield top 8, Talanoa 20+ tries (23 game regular season) & Wigan to not win a trophy
50/1
Challenge Cup Final to be Hull FC v Hull KR
66/1
George Williams wins Man of Steel, Joe Burgess SL Top Tryscorer(23 games), Wigan win Grand Final & Leigh to finish top 8
66/1
Challenge Cup Final to be Toronoto v Leeds
100/1
