RequestABet

Toronto Wolfpack to nil 3 or more teams in regular season

4/9

Wakefield Trinity to finish in the top 8 in the 2017 Super League season after 23 rounds

1/1

Wigan, St Helens or Leeds NOT to win the Grand Final

1/1

Any team to win both Super League League Leaders Shield and Grand Final

11/10

Hardaker, Eden, Shenton to combine for over 40.5 tries in the regular season 23 games

11/10

Any team to win both Super League Regular Season (23 Rounds) and Grand Final

6/4

Castleford Tigers to score the most points in the regular season

6/4

Castleford Tigers to get in the top 4 (23 game regular season) and be in at least one final

5/2

Widnes Vikings to be relegated to the Championship

5/2

Toronto Wolfpack to score more than 400+ points & concede less than 100 points in their regular season home games

3/1

Million Pound Decider 2017 - Widnes vs Hull KR

4/1

Toronto Wolfpack to score 100+ points in any League or Challenge Cup game

4/1

Castleford, Wakefield & Leigh all to finish above Huddersfield in the Super League regular season

9/2

London Broncos to be promoted to Super League

9/2

Any team to win both Super League Grand Final and Challenge Cup

5/1

Any team to win both Super League League Leaders Shield and Challenge Cup

5/1

Huddersfield & Salford to finish in the bottom four, Wakefield & Castleford to finish In the top 8

5/1

Wakefield to finish above Widnes, Huddersfield, Salford and Leigh in Super league regular season

5/1

Toronto Wolfpack to score over 900 points in the 15 regular season games

6/1

Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves Super League Grand Final 2017

13/2

Any team to win the treble ( Super League Grand Final, League Leaders Shield and Challenge Cup)

8/1

Cas to finish top 4. Leeds and Wakey finish 5th to 8th and Widnes & Hudds to finish 9th to 12th after 23 games

8/1

Huddersfield, Catalan, Widnes and Leigh all to finish in the bottom four (23 games)

8/1

Hull FC to reach Grand Final and Challenge Cup final

10/1

Huddersfield Giants to finish above Castleford, Leeds, Hull FC (23 game regular season)

10/1

Castleford to finish top & Zak Hardaker and Greg Eden 10 or more tries each (23 game regular season)

11/1

Macauley Hallett Top Tryscorer in the Championship regular season

12/1

Castleford top 4 finish (23 games), Hardaker to score 15+ tries (23 games) & Luke Gale to be in the Man of Steel top 3

14/1

Warrington v Saints Grand Final and Saints to win

14/1

Castleford to win LLS, GF or CC & Greg Eden to score 15+ SL tries & Luke Gale to be in final 3 for Man of Steel award

16/1

Castleford to finish top 4 and Hull FC bottom 4 after 23 games

18/1

Castleford top 4 finish & Greg Eden SL top tryscorer & Luke Gale SL leading goalkicker - end of 23 game regular season

20/1

Dixon top try scorer in championship & London to win the championship (regular season)

25/1

Hull FC to win 23 game regular season, Grand Final and Challenge Cup

33/1

Widnes finish bottom, Hull FC & Wakefield finish 5th-8th (after 23 rounds)

33/1

Castleford Tigers to win the League Leaders Shield, Grand Final & Challenge Cup

33/1

Wakefield top 4 Leeds bottom 4 after 23 rounds

33/1

Widnes to make the top 8 (after 23 rounds) and Challenge Cup finalists

33/1

Wigan Clean Sweep (Super League Grand Final, League Leaders Shield, Challenge Cup & World Club Challenge winners)

40/1

Widnes to finish bottom, Wakefield top 8, Talanoa 20+ tries (23 game regular season) & Wigan to not win a trophy

50/1

Challenge Cup Final to be Hull FC v Hull KR

66/1

George Williams wins Man of Steel, Joe Burgess SL Top Tryscorer(23 games), Wigan win Grand Final & Leigh to finish top 8

66/1

Challenge Cup Final to be Toronoto v Leeds

100/1

Rugby League Rugby League Specials 2017