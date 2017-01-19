tigertot wrote: They have a sub-lease, so minimal influence on the future of the estate & little chance of making a mint out of it. Conversely, it will be a mill stone around their chubby necks.

Not as much as you might expect, the new sub lease is for a peppercorn honeymoon period for the first 3 years, very much in the new clubs favour in terms of maintenance costs etc. The facilities team have been retained in totality but they no longer will be a wage burden on the club, rather the RFL