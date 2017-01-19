WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Some Points

Re: Some Points

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:42 am
Ferocious Aardvark
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27536
Location: MACS0647-JD
Bystander wrote:
I am happy to answer any questions if I can, straight up objectively on what I know.


Great.

List the main 3 things what you know. We'll go from there.


Re: Some Points

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:44 am
Bystander

Joined: Tue Jan 17, 2017 7:15 pm
Posts: 10
tigertot wrote:
They have a sub-lease, so minimal influence on the future of the estate & little chance of making a mint out of it. Conversely, it will be a mill stone around their chubby necks.



Not as much as you might expect, the new sub lease is for a peppercorn honeymoon period for the first 3 years, very much in the new clubs favour in terms of maintenance costs etc. The facilities team have been retained in totality but they no longer will be a wage burden on the club, rather the RFL

Re: Some Points

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:48 am
Ferocious Aardvark
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27536
Location: MACS0647-JD
The RFL are paying our rent and maintenance for 3 years?

If that is true then it makes the distribution funding "penalty" a joke.


Re: Some Points

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:50 am
Bystander

Joined: Tue Jan 17, 2017 7:15 pm
Posts: 10
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Great.

List the main 3 things what you know. We'll go from there.



Press conference on Friday will announce Brian Mclennan as head coach. Brian wants to retain Chev Walker and obviously the youth coaching staff. Duffy and Tasker will take care of everything else with a new General Manager coming in ex Wakefield.

Might sound far fetched but it is the kind of coup the new owners need to get everyone excited and demonstrate ambition.

Re: Some Points

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:51 am
thepimp007
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 789
Bystander wrote:
Press conference on Friday will announce Brian Mclennan as head coach. Brian wants to retain Chev Walker and obviously the youth coaching staff. Duffy and Tasker will take care of everything else with a new General Manager coming in ex Wakefield.

Might sound far fetched but it is the kind of coup the new owners need to get everyone excited and demonstrate ambition.


I reserve judgement on your posts until the press conference. IF massive capitals this is true that ex Wakefield GM better not be one weve already had

Re: Some Points

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:54 am
Bystander

Joined: Tue Jan 17, 2017 7:15 pm
Posts: 10
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
The RFL are paying our rent and maintenance for 3 years?

If that is true then it makes the distribution funding "penalty" a joke.



It makes sense in that the RFL can help the club significantly financially without direct loans or equal central funding. Unique position as landlords needing content allows them this flexibility and provides them argument against favouritism.

Tenuous I know, but that is how it is.

Re: Some Points

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:58 am
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7397
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
vbfg wrote:
Tell them it's embarrassing to be a Bradford fan, and there are no end of reasons to be embarrassed. Not the last of them are under the table deals that the fans then have to wear hair shirts and do penance for. Sort that out and we're cool.

Re: Some Points

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 11:01 am
Scarey71
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 259
Location: South of Bratfud
I suppose you could argue that landlords have a duty to ensure that their properties are fit for their tenants and that means keeping up to required standards (in this case their own I'd guess) so actually taking money from central funding to do that could still be spun as a penalty?
