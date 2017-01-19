|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14721
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
|
Sensei-Bull wrote:
I have one question:
Why? Why have they bought Bradford and what are their intensions? If it is for Odsal then what is the business plan?
They have a sub-lease, so minimal influence on the future of the estate & little chance of making a mint out of it. Conversely, it will be a mill stone around their chubby necks.
|
“We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they’re ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can’t afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won’t be able to be slurping off the gravy train that’s been feeding them all these years. They don’t want that to end.” Sarah Palin
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:31 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25854
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
This one seems to be even less clued up than the others. Don't feed it please.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1972er, ADE1969UK, AndyMc88, ATS1, BeechwoodBull, beefy1, bellycouldtackle, bitterundtwistedbull, Blotto, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Brid B&W, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, Bystander, colly226, Creedy Bull, Derwent, dr_noangel, Duckman, Dudley, dull nickname, Errol Stock, ex Bull Dog, fifty50, Geoff, Godiswithers, Google [Bot], hawk-eye, jockabull, linebacker53, Nothus, Paul_HKR, PHILISAN, phillgee, PudseyBull, RAB-2411, RAB90, RhinoLaney, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roofaldo2, Scarey71, Sensei-Bull, Steel City Bull, thepimp007, tigertot, vbfg, victarmeldrew, weighman, Woody and 489 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|