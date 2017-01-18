Great question sensei and one I can't answer as I don't know their reasons.



I tend to look at the most obvious likliehood first which is Chalmers has been wanting to have control of a club for a number of years. I don't think there are is much more to it than that,not a great conspiracy I know but so be it.



Chalmers gets to run a club as he has always wanted , Nigel gets a friendly ally at the helm of Bradford and as a tennant to a valuable asset of the game