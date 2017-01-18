WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Some Points

Re: Some Points

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:00 pm
Bystander

Joined: Tue Jan 17, 2017 7:15 pm
Posts: 6
Sensei-Bull wrote:
Let me guess? Your nephew plays for the team?

One leaves and another fills the spot. I'm sure I've seen a film about something like that.

All I'll say is that meeting room must have been massive.



Not been in any team or club meetings and have no family links to the club b

Re: Some Points

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:04 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7394
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
I have a question.

Can you pass on a message?

Tell them it's embarrassing to be a Bradford fan, and there are no end of reasons to be embarrassed. Not the last of them are under the table deals that the fans then have to wear hair shirts and do penance for. Sort that out and we're cool.

Re: Some Points

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:09 pm
Bystander

Joined: Tue Jan 17, 2017 7:15 pm
Posts: 6
vbfg wrote:
I have a question.

Can you pass on a message?

Tell them it's embarrassing to be a Bradford fan, and there are no end of reasons to be embarrassed. Not the last of them are under the table deals that the fans then have to wear hair shirts and do penance for. Sort that out and we're cool.



Tell who? No doubt it's been a terrible time to be a Bradford fan but let's hope the line has been drawn in the sand

Re: Some Points

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:11 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7394
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Then you're no use to me.

Re: Some Points

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 8:07 am
Sensei-Bull
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 6:52 am
Posts: 871
For what it's worth I think you are KCNBABT but i'll give you the benefit of the doubt.

I have one question:

Why? Why have they bought Bradford and what are their intensions? If it is for Odsal then what is the business plan?

That is all I wish to know. The fans need something to buy into which isn't evident at the moment.

Re: Some Points

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:01 am
Bystander

Joined: Tue Jan 17, 2017 7:15 pm
Posts: 6
Great question sensei and one I can't answer as I don't know their reasons.

I tend to look at the most obvious likliehood first which is Chalmers has been wanting to have control of a club for a number of years. I don't think there are is much more to it than that,not a great conspiracy I know but so be it.

Chalmers gets to run a club as he has always wanted , Nigel gets a friendly ally at the helm of Bradford and as a tennant to a valuable asset of the game

Re: Some Points

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:12 am
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7394
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Mate, you're just another speculator acting like they're in the know. If after these last few months you think yet another person doing that is in any way helpful you must have taken a bang to the head. You can't speak to them. You don't speak for them. You're just some guy pretending he's having a press conference. With the greatest respect, fsck off and let their actions play out.

Re: Some Points

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:16 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25854
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Boring.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Some Points

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:21 am
fifty50
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jul 03, 2012 6:14 pm
Posts: 164
Location: Near West Yorkshire International Airport
The original post is clearly by someone who has an axe to grind and contributes absolutely nothing to the Bulls going forward.
Be careful what you wish for, one day you may get it!

Re: Some Points

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:25 am
Sensei-Bull
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 6:52 am
Posts: 871
Bystander wrote:
Great question sensei and one I can't answer as I don't know their reasons.

I tend to look at the most obvious likliehood first which is Chalmers has been wanting to have control of a club for a number of years. I don't think there are is much more to it than that,not a great conspiracy I know but so be it.

Chalmers gets to run a club as he has always wanted , Nigel gets a friendly ally at the helm of Bradford and as a tennant to a valuable asset of the game


Just as I suspected.

You should sell tickets for any future question and answer sessions.
