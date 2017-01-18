|
Joined: Tue Jan 17, 2017 7:15 pm
Posts: 6
|
Sensei-Bull wrote:
Let me guess? Your nephew plays for the team?
One leaves and another fills the spot. I'm sure I've seen a film about something like that.
All I'll say is that meeting room must have been massive.
Not been in any team or club meetings and have no family links to the club b
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:04 pm
|
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7394Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
|
I have a question.
Can you pass on a message?
Tell them it's embarrassing to be a Bradford fan, and there are no end of reasons to be embarrassed. Not the last of them are under the table deals that the fans then have to wear hair shirts and do penance for. Sort that out and we're cool.
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:09 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jan 17, 2017 7:15 pm
Posts: 6
|
vbfg wrote:
I have a question.
Can you pass on a message?
Tell them it's embarrassing to be a Bradford fan, and there are no end of reasons to be embarrassed. Not the last of them are under the table deals that the fans then have to wear hair shirts and do penance for. Sort that out and we're cool.
Tell who? No doubt it's been a terrible time to be a Bradford fan but let's hope the line has been drawn in the sand
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:11 pm
|
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7394Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
|
Then you're no use to me.
|
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 8:07 am
|
Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 6:52 am
Posts: 871
|
For what it's worth I think you are KCNBABT but i'll give you the benefit of the doubt.
I have one question:
Why? Why have they bought Bradford and what are their intensions? If it is for Odsal then what is the business plan?
That is all I wish to know. The fans need something to buy into which isn't evident at the moment.
|
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:01 am
|
Joined: Tue Jan 17, 2017 7:15 pm
Posts: 6
|
Great question sensei and one I can't answer as I don't know their reasons.
I tend to look at the most obvious likliehood first which is Chalmers has been wanting to have control of a club for a number of years. I don't think there are is much more to it than that,not a great conspiracy I know but so be it.
Chalmers gets to run a club as he has always wanted , Nigel gets a friendly ally at the helm of Bradford and as a tennant to a valuable asset of the game
|
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:12 am
|
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7394Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
|
Mate, you're just another speculator acting like they're in the know. If after these last few months you think yet another person doing that is in any way helpful you must have taken a bang to the head. You can't speak to them. You don't speak for them. You're just some guy pretending he's having a press conference. With the greatest respect, fsck off and let their actions play out.
|
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:16 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25854
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:21 am
|
Joined: Tue Jul 03, 2012 6:14 pm
Posts: 164
Location: Near West Yorkshire International Airport
|
The original post is clearly by someone who has an axe to grind and contributes absolutely nothing to the Bulls going forward.
|
Be careful what you wish for, one day you may get it!
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:25 am
|
Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 6:52 am
Posts: 871
|
Bystander wrote:
Great question sensei and one I can't answer as I don't know their reasons.
I tend to look at the most obvious likliehood first which is Chalmers has been wanting to have control of a club for a number of years. I don't think there are is much more to it than that,not a great conspiracy I know but so be it.
Chalmers gets to run a club as he has always wanted , Nigel gets a friendly ally at the helm of Bradford and as a tennant to a valuable asset of the game
Just as I suspected.
You should sell tickets for any future question and answer sessions.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1972er, ADE1969UK, AndyMc88, ATS1, BeechwoodBull, beefy1, bellycouldtackle, bitterundtwistedbull, Blotto, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Brid B&W, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, Bystander, colly226, Creedy Bull, Derwent, dr_noangel, Duckman, Dudley, dull nickname, Errol Stock, ex Bull Dog, fifty50, Geoff, Godiswithers, Google [Bot], hawk-eye, jockabull, linebacker53, Nothus, Paul_HKR, PHILISAN, phillgee, PudseyBull, RAB-2411, RAB90, RhinoLaney, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roofaldo2, Scarey71, Sensei-Bull, Steel City Bull, thepimp007, tigertot, vbfg, victarmeldrew, weighman, Woody and 486 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|