I've been privy to a significant amount of the dealings and discussions of recent weeks. I fully understand many of you will take that with a grain of salt , as you well should.



But the lack of communication and lack of empathy for the welfare of the staff, players and supporters and their concerns and questions has moved me to make a few points and observations. Take them on board or not but I offer them with sincere wishes and I hope things start looking more positive in days, not weeks for you all and the club :-





* The mess hat has occurred, the people let down, the absolute failings of the club to run anywhere near at a satisfactory level for any business is overwhelmingly the fault of the previous owner. Whilst the new club has no obligation to those involved in the old club they certainly appear to be demonstrating a moral obligation and are appointing a number of staff from the old club presently to get things ready for the first game.



* The RFL and their failings or otherwise is not news, some say it has been the case for years. Either way they are a variable that Bradford , as a club and supporter group can do nothing about, so let's use our energy and time on those things we can control, season ticket support, match day support, moral support



* There is sufficient Rugby knowledge and experience at the new club with Lowe on board, the yawning gap in the model is sports business and commercial experience. There appears no one from the previous club suitable to take this area forward and in reality this area is probably more important than the Rugby Department given the tight nature of invested monies and cashflow



* The youth and development team have been mostly secured and kept together which is brilliant but obviously not a revenue earner in the first 48 months



* Thorne and Lamb , whilst appearing to be nothing more than sour grapes, both have legitimate concerns about a number of things and both had strong proposals and genuine interest in helping the club succeed. As above though it is not for the new Bradford to worry about those past issues now however it would certainly pay to keep both men interested and "friendly" with the club given the less than failsafe financial projections and backing of the new club



* new owners most certainly were granted the license due to relationship with Nigel and the RFL. The right or wrong in that will be in the success or otherwise of the newventure