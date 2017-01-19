atomic wrote:
Josh Drinkwater
Liam Hood
Ben Reynolds
Eloi Pelissier
Glen Stewart
Take a break Mr Higham..Dewsbury next.
Wouldn't think its down to him needing a break
but could be juksey putting an early marker down, saying no one even the captain doesn't automatically get in this team.
Plus at times last season when higham went off our game dropped, let's see if we've put that right.
