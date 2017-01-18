Ste100Centurions wrote: Not long in from work in sunny (see rainy, dark & cold) Oldham !

spoke to Leyther Matt in the office.



Ste100Centurions wrote: nice lad is Matt

A belting young lad is Matt, He can't do enough for you in the ticket office. A credit to the club.As it happens, with no Leigh matches in the off season I was very much at a spare end the other weekend, so I decided to make a flask of hot soup and caught the 582 up to Atherton Collieries to watch a game of association football. As I was sat pouring my hot soup at half time, a young gentleman said hello to me, walking past. I could not see who it was at first, and not wanting to scold myself mid pour, I had no idea who it was.Only later did I spot Matt coming off and realise it was actually him. I must apologise to him for that.Anyway back on topic, I can't wait for Sunday. It seems a very long time since the Leeds away match. I am going to go for an optimistic crowd of 6,000.