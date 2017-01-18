Not long in from work in sunny (see rainy, dark & cold) Oldham !



Sunday can't come soon enough for us in Centurion Towers, win lose or draw !



Bought our North Stand tickets, just 2, Junior is going to her Nans & spoke to Leyther Matt in the office.

Matt tells me that the Pies have already sold more than their entire sales for last seasons fixture & estimates around 1300 will venture across the border in search of a better life !



I reckon the increase in travelling Pies is down to no Wigan cameras & therfore they can't all encourage each other to stay at home & watch it on Pie TV.



Matt also estimates an attendance of circa 5k (it is blame Matt day if all this is wrong), nice lad is Matt.



Anyhow, hope it is a good game & Wigan bring a strong squad for a change.



