WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Belle Vue on TV

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Belle Vue on TV

 
Post a reply

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 8:26 am
Khlav Kalash User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10549
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
Scarlet Pimpernell wrote:
All I ask is for someone to tell me on what grounds we could pursue a legal case against the council and the developer. All I have heard so far is hearsay, the only certainty is that regardless of the location of the cold store it would not trigger a new stadium.
I await your update enlightening all of us.

You're right about the trigger point, but the fact Newcold was permitted outside of the 106 is a start. Plus the phoney legal advice apparently provided to the council. Still any challenge will at best prevent any more development, it won't deliver a new stadium. There is no money to build one.
1/10

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 8:50 am
inside man User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Dec 28, 2004 5:06 pm
Posts: 2039
PopTart wrote:
Guys be careful when you start throwing phrases like 'back handers' around.
Can't go accusing people of illegal things without evidence. And if you have evidence, go to the police.
Do you mean the corrupt police or the one you just imagined exists?

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 11:55 am
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12652
Location: Ossett
Khlav Kalash wrote:
You're right about the trigger point, but the fact Newcold was permitted outside of the 106 is a start. Plus the phoney legal advice apparently provided to the council.


I would imagine that would be the basis for any action; the decision to allow Newcold outside the UU was bizarre, and seems to suggest that WMDC were at best stupidly naïve, or at worst, colluded with the developer to swerve the responsibility HM Inspector placed upon them - to the detriment of the community.

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 12:20 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 8939
Location: wakefield
inside man wrote:
Do you mean the corrupt police or the one you just imagined exists?


let me rephrase then :)

Take it somewhere so that something can be done about it.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 2:48 pm
The Avenger User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3440
Some interesting reading on the CPS.GOV website, pertaining to the Actions and Duties of Council Officers

Now let me make this clear, I am not accusing anyone of wrongdoing, that is not my call.
Whether anyone has or hasn't will no doubt be revealed in the fullness of time and through the proper legal channels.

Breaches of duty
Some of the most difficult cases involve breaches of public duty that do not involve dishonesty or corruption.

In all cases, however, the following matters should be addressed:
Was there a breach of a duty owed to the public (not merely an employment duty or a general duty of care)?
Was the breach more than merely negligent or attributable to incompetence or a mistake (even a serious one)?
Did the defendant have a subjective awareness of a duty to act or subjective recklessness as to the existence of a duty?
Did the defendant have a subjective awareness that the action or omission might be unlawful?
Did the defendant have a subjective awareness of the likely consequences of the action or omission.
Did the officer realise (subjective test) that there was a risk not only that his or her conduct was unlawful but also a risk that the consequences of that behaviour would occur?
Were those consequences 'likely' as viewed subjectively by the defendant? Did the officer realise that those consequences were 'likely' and yet went on to take the risk?
Regard must be had to motive.

Dishonesty or corrupt behaviour are not essential elements of the offence of misconduct or dereliction of duty in public office.

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 2:57 pm
Trinity1315 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 478
inside man wrote:
Do you mean the corrupt police or the one you just imagined exists?

Presumably there is a connection between the above comment and your username?
:lol:

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 3:05 pm
The Avenger User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3440
With my above post in mind, Council Officers knew full well of the existence of a S106 within the UU.

They knew that the S106 placed on the land in question was "non aggregatable" meaning that the S106 was enforceable on this or any other subsequent planning permission involving that piece of land.

Yet

When Yorkcourt changed the planning application for the Newcold building the WMDC Officers failed to adhere to the legally binding S106 ruling placed on the land by the Secretary of State. They allowed the build to fall outside the S106 ruling and therefore aggregated the land against the express ruling of the Secretary of States wishes.

The behaviour of certain Council Officers when questioned on this is suspicious to say the least and leads one to believe that they knew they had acted wrongly if not before the fact then after.

However, it matters not in cases of Breaches of Duty as laid out in my previous post.

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 3:09 pm
The Avenger User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3440
Trinity1315 wrote:
Presumably there is a connection between the above comment and your username?
:lol:



No, I'm merely in love with Joanna Lumley

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 6:29 pm
Khlav Kalash User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10549
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
Interestingly enough (or not for those who aren't bothered) Michael Carter has asked Gary Neville about the contractor who is constructing the new stand at Salford City football club.

It happens to be these guys.

https://m.facebook.com/pjsteel.co.uk/?locale2=en_GB

Whether it's for BV or Dewsbury, well only one man knows.
1/10

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 10:09 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1144
I have just looked this company up.

They appear to be a contracting company that erect temporarary stands just like what Vastman was talking about a few weeks ago on here.

Was looking at some of the pictures and the stands look quite tidy.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, dboy, DonniCat, Eastern Wildcat, Felis Silvestris, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, LG83, M62 J30 TRINITY, malpalu, Mr Bliss, PHe, Red, White and Blue, Sandal Cat, The Dreadnought, wakeytrin, weighman and 306 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,515,8521,78075,7414,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  