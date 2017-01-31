Some interesting reading on the CPS.GOV website, pertaining to the Actions and Duties of Council Officers



Now let me make this clear, I am not accusing anyone of wrongdoing, that is not my call.

Whether anyone has or hasn't will no doubt be revealed in the fullness of time and through the proper legal channels.



Breaches of duty

Some of the most difficult cases involve breaches of public duty that do not involve dishonesty or corruption.



In all cases, however, the following matters should be addressed:

Was there a breach of a duty owed to the public (not merely an employment duty or a general duty of care)?

Was the breach more than merely negligent or attributable to incompetence or a mistake (even a serious one)?

Did the defendant have a subjective awareness of a duty to act or subjective recklessness as to the existence of a duty?

Did the defendant have a subjective awareness that the action or omission might be unlawful?

Did the defendant have a subjective awareness of the likely consequences of the action or omission.

Did the officer realise (subjective test) that there was a risk not only that his or her conduct was unlawful but also a risk that the consequences of that behaviour would occur?

Were those consequences 'likely' as viewed subjectively by the defendant? Did the officer realise that those consequences were 'likely' and yet went on to take the risk?

Regard must be had to motive.



Dishonesty or corrupt behaviour are not essential elements of the offence of misconduct or dereliction of duty in public office.