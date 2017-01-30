WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Belle Vue on TV

Mon Jan 30, 2017 12:08 pm
Is waiting them out not an option? If they are waiting for us to move along so they can just build and not have to hook us up with a stadium, can't we just dig in and make the loss of profits a worse option than just building the damn stadium?
Re: Belle Vue on TV

Mon Jan 30, 2017 1:48 pm
TrinityIHC wrote:
Is waiting them out not an option? If they are waiting for us to move along so they can just build and not have to hook us up with a stadium, can't we just dig in and make the loss of profits a worse option than just building the damn stadium?

They could wait us out far longer than we could them.

As an aside, planning permission is only valid for 5 years or so if a start has not been made. With Newcold being under a separate planning application, has any work actually started on the original planning so not to void the outline. The road could constitute a start however I'm not sure if this was part of the Newcold development or not.
Mon Jan 30, 2017 2:32 pm
TrinityIHC wrote:
Is waiting them out not an option? If they are waiting for us to move along so they can just build and not have to hook us up with a stadium, can't we just dig in and make the loss of profits a worse option than just building the damn stadium?


Mackie is not stuck for cash...I believe his other on-going project is the large commercial/residential development at the bottom of Wrenthorpe by-pass which will no doubt net him another tidy profit.
I suspect he will be quite happy to keep Newmarket/Belle Vue on the back burner :roll:
Mon Jan 30, 2017 6:17 pm
I have been told that the huge Amazon distribution centre being built in Leeds was originally earmarked for Newmarket but they were dissuaded from that site as the issue of the S106 would have been forced and neither Yorkcourt (or whatever they're called now) or the council want the issue exacerbating by another planning application.

It's obvious that both Yorkcourt and Box are playing the long game in the hopes that Wakefield Trinity will leave the City, get relegated or go bust leaving them free and clear to clean up.[/quote]

I am sorry but you actually believe Wakefield would turn away Jobs and investment just to avoid the possibility that the developer and land owner would have to build us a stadium. The stadium would be of benefit to Wakefield council because I don't think the arrangement required them to put any money into it so why should they side with the developer. I thought some of the other posts were crazy but this is by far the one that is most out there.
i would reiterate other than some wild allegations can someone explain to me on what grounds we could pursue the council through the courts.

Mon Jan 30, 2017 6:36 pm
Scarlet Pimpernell wrote:
I have been told that the huge Amazon distribution centre being built in Leeds was originally earmarked for Newmarket but they were dissuaded from that site as the issue of the S106 would have been forced and neither Yorkcourt (or whatever they're called now) or the council want the issue exacerbating by another planning application.

It's obvious that both Yorkcourt and Box are playing the long game in the hopes that Wakefield Trinity will leave the City, get relegated or go bust leaving them free and clear to clean up.


I am sorry but you actually believe Wakefield would turn away Jobs and investment just to avoid the possibility that the developer and land owner would have to build us a stadium. The stadium would be of benefit to Wakefield council because I don't think the arrangement required them to put any money into it so why should they side with th
e developer. I thought some of the other posts were crazy but this is by far the one that is most out there.
i would reiterate other than some wild allegations can someone explain to me on what grounds we could pursue the council through the courts.[/quote]
So do you think that all that as gone on up to now as been aboveboard? Because I don't think so. I'm not clever enough to give you the evidence you ask for and I don't believe you are to convince me otherwise . Regarding creating new jobs !! Thousands have been lost in other industries for years due to politicians so yes, I do think they couldn't give a toss .

Mon Jan 30, 2017 7:51 pm
I am sorry but you actually believe Wakefield would turn away Jobs and investment just to avoid the possibility that the developer and land owner would have to build us a stadium. The stadium would be of benefit to Wakefield council because I don't think the arrangement required them to put any money into it so why should they side with the developer. I thought some of the other posts were crazy but this is by far the one that is most out there.
i would reiterate other than some wild allegations can someone explain to me on what grounds we could pursue the council through the courts.

Yes
Back handers
You've lived a sheltered life then
Dereliction of Duty

Mon Jan 30, 2017 8:49 pm
Scarlett was the only one defended James Elston so I'm not surprised to see him act naive with regards to Box's and Yorkcourts actions.

Mon Jan 30, 2017 11:45 pm
All I ask is for someone to tell me on what grounds we could pursue a legal case against the council and the developer. All I have heard so far is hearsay, the only certainty is that regardless of the location of the cold store it would not trigger a new stadium.
I await your update enlightening all of us.
